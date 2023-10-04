Turkey delivers hundreds of heavy machine guns to Ukraine

Turkey delivers hundreds of heavy machine guns to Ukraine
Canik’s M2 QCB (quick change barrel) 50 cal. heavy machine gun, billed by the firm as inspired by the famous Browning M2 built in 1919. / Canik website
By bne IntelIiNews October 4, 2023

Turkish arms producer Canik has reportedly delivered 600 Canik M2 heavy machine guns to Ukraine.

At an estimated $15,000 to $20,000 per gun, the deliveries were worth $10mn, an unnamed expert was reported as saying by Middle East Eye (MEE) on October 2. Based on contracts signed in March, more guns will be delivered in the coming months, two sources familiar with the sale told the publication.

Turkey, a Nato member, generally takes a neutral approach to the Russia-Ukraine war, arguing that by maintaining friendly relations with both of its neighbours across the Black Sea it could potentially serve as a mediator trusted by both Kyiv and Moscow in future peace talks. However, Western powers remain concerned that Ankara far too readily turns a blind eye to profitable sales of sanctioned goods to Russia and tends to show substantial sympathy to the Kremlin when that approach is deemed helpful to Turkey’s geopolitical or economic interests. On September 21, while in New York for the UN General Assembly, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that that he does not agree with the negative approaches that other leaders were showing towards Vladimir Putin. 

At the same time, during the course of the war so far Ankara is known to have quietly supplied Ukraine’s military with items including armed drones, laser-guided missiles, protective gear and armoured vehicles. 

Publicly available photographs of guns provided to Kyiv by Canik—a Samsun-based firm that is a unit of Samsun Yurt Savunma Sanayi (SYS)—have been taken in Ukraine, according to The Armourer’s Bench defence blog, adding: “Back in April, Ukraine received a shipment of dual mounted M2F guns which were seen mounted on Nissan pickup trucks.”

Canik M2 heavy machine gun models can be used by both ground troops or combined with armoured vehicles. M2Fs can be used to target small drones, the blog noted.

"The deal [between Canik and Ukraine] envisions a much larger number delivered than 600; more will be sent in coming months," MEE reported one of its sources as saying. 

In terms of future Turkish combat drone supplies to Ukraine, in August last year Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey claimed Turkish defence company Baykar, the producer of the Bayraktar TB2 attack drone, was already in the process of building a factory at an undisclosed location on Ukrainian territory to make the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Baykar has established a company in Ukraine and the intended plant, previously rumoured to be under construction even before the start of the Russian invasion of its neighbour in late February 2022, was in development, the envoy, Vasyl Bodnar, said in an interview with RBC Ukraine.

US intelligence, meanwhile, said in June that Iran is helping Moscow build an armed drone manufacturing facility in Russia.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Putin heading for Kyrgyzstan, where there’s no fear of arrest

Russia's VTB wants to open in Iran's free trade zones

Russia’s service sector PMI slows slightly in September, but expansion remains a very robust 55.4

News

Azerbaijan pulls out of peace talks with Armenia in Granada

President Aliyev decided not to attend after Turkish President Erdogan, a close Azeri ally, decided not to participate.

European Parliament to tighten rules to protect journalists and media outlets

European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova says legislation could well turn into a thorn in the side of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban.

Ukraine aims to speed up grain exports via Lithuanian-Poland deal

Border checks to be shifted from Ukraine's busy frontier with Poland to the Lithuanian Baltic port of Klaipeda.

Syrian Kurdish commander accuses Turkey of ‘looking for pretexts’ to legitimise attacks

Following a PKK terrorist attack in Ankara, Turks have warned that all infrastructure, large facilities and energy facilities belonging to armed Kurdish groups in Iraq and Syria are legitimate targets for its forces.

Putin heading for Kyrgyzstan, where there’s no fear of arrest

The Russian leader is set for his first trip abroad since the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for him seven months ago.

Azerbaijan pulls out of peace talks with Armenia in Granada
13 hours ago
European Parliament to tighten rules to protect journalists and media outlets
14 hours ago
Ukraine aims to speed up grain exports via Lithuanian-Poland deal
15 hours ago
Syrian Kurdish commander accuses Turkey of ‘looking for pretexts’ to legitimise attacks
20 hours ago
Putin heading for Kyrgyzstan, where there’s no fear of arrest
21 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Turkey and Azerbaijan would settle for land corridor running via Iran rather than Armenia claims Erdogan
    7 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. "The worst is over," says Russia's economic elite
    6 days ago
  4. Lavrov confirms Ukraine war peace deal reached last April, but then abandoned
    8 days ago
  5. Romania in talks to take over Moldova’s Giurgiulesti port ahead of Ukraine reconstruction
    6 days ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    13 days ago
  2. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    23 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    12 days ago
  5. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    12 days ago

Reports

Dismiss