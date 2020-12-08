Turkey building 44 new hotels with 8,183 rooms

Turkey building 44 new hotels with 8,183 rooms
By Akin Nazli in Belgrade December 8, 2020

There are currently 44 new hotels with 8,183 rooms under construction in Turkey, Top Hotel News reported on December 8.

Before the end of 2020, five hotels with 893 rooms will open while 15 hotels with 2,254 rooms will become operational in 2021.

As of December 8, Turkey had 1.89mn hotel beds and 875,984 hotel rooms.

In January-October, foreign tourist arrivals to Turkey declined to 11.2mn from 40.7mn a year ago. The coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis has decimated Turkey’s international tourism industry this year with officials expecting the loss of $20bn in annual revenues.

Related Content

Borsa Istanbul takes stock of its new speculator

Turkey hits Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok with second round of fines

BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Turkish number crunchers deliver November inflation surprise of 14%

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Borsa Istanbul takes stock of its new speculator

Turkey hits Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok with second round of fines

BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Turkish number crunchers deliver November inflation surprise of 14%

Data

Russia’s Watcom shopping index stabilises but remains down by half year on year

Russia’s Watcom shopping index, providing a measure of foot traffic in Moscow’s leading malls in real time, stopped falling in the last weeks of November but remains down by a half on the same week a year ago.

Russian inflation up to 4.4% in November

Russian consumer price inflation accelerated to 4.4% year on year in November 2020, up from 4% seen in October and breaching the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) target rate of 4%, according to the latest data of Rosstat statistics agency.

Retail surpasses pre-crisis peak as Romanians shop instead of holiday

With fewer holiday options, Romanians seem to have refurnished their homes and renewed their home appliance stock.

Ukraine’s real wages up over 10% in October but have been stagnant in dollar terms for almost a year

Real wages in Ukraine jumped 10.6% y/y in October, feeding a sharp pick up in consumption, but in dollar terms the weakening currency means wages have been stagnating and stuck at circa $430 for almost a year now.

Russian services PMI rises to 48.2, but remains underwater as recovery continues to slow

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Services Business Activity Index registered 48.2 in November, up from October's five-month low of 46.9, but still below the 50 no-change mark.

Russia’s Watcom shopping index stabilises but remains down by half year on year
10 hours ago
Russian inflation up to 4.4% in November
1 day ago
Retail surpasses pre-crisis peak as Romanians shop instead of holiday
4 days ago
Ukraine’s real wages up over 10% in October but have been stagnant in dollar terms for almost a year
5 days ago
Russian services PMI rises to 48.2, but remains underwater as recovery continues to slow
5 days ago

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    7 days ago
  2. Prominent Orban ally who drafted Hungary's new constitution on an iPad retires from politics
    8 days ago
  3. Turkey hits Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok with second round of fines
    4 days ago
  4. Erdogan needs to go says analyst assessing Turkey’s economic collapse
    6 days ago
  5. Ozon shares jump 40% in first minutes of trading after IPO on NASDAQ
    6 days ago
  1. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    15 days ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    7 days ago
  3. Prominent Orban ally who drafted Hungary's new constitution on an iPad retires from politics
    8 days ago
  4. Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
    27 days ago
  5. Azerbaijan, Armenia ‘close to striking meaningful ceasefire’, Baku claims capture of Shusha
    1 month ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss