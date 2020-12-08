Turkey building 44 new hotels with 8,183 rooms

There are currently 44 new hotels with 8,183 rooms under construction in Turkey, Top Hotel News reported on December 8.

Before the end of 2020, five hotels with 893 rooms will open while 15 hotels with 2,254 rooms will become operational in 2021.

As of December 8, Turkey had 1.89mn hotel beds and 875,984 hotel rooms.

In January-October, foreign tourist arrivals to Turkey declined to 11.2mn from 40.7mn a year ago. The coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis has decimated Turkey’s international tourism industry this year with officials expecting the loss of $20bn in annual revenues.