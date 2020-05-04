Tender process for Vlora airport in Albania to resume soon

By bne IntelliNews May 4, 2020

The tender process for the construction and operation of Vlora airport in Albania will resume soon, local media reported citing the infrastructure minister.

The airport in Vlora will be the third in the country. Currently, only one airport is operational in Albania, in the capital Tirana, that is operated by a Chinese consortium, but works are also underway for the upgrade of Kukes airport in the country’s north.

12 days remain for international companies to file bids in a tender, which was suspended in late March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Minister Belinda Balluku was cited by Albanian Daily News on May 2.

Companies were given two to three weeks to ensure they had time to compile the required documents, she said. 

The construction of Vlora airport was a promise of Prime Minister Edi Rama after the exclusive rights over international flights that Tirana airport enjoyed were removed in April 2016.

Albania's government also decided to guarantee the future concessionaire’s revenue for at least ten years if the offered price does not exceed €138mn.

Vlora airport will be given to a 35-year concession under the build-operate-transfer model (BOT).

