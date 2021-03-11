Tajikistan receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccines

By bne IntelIiNews March 11, 2021

The Delegation of the European Union to Tajikistan said on March 9 that a first delivery COVID-19 vaccines to Tajikistan finally took place at Dushanbe International Airport.

“I’m pleased to confirm the first batch of 192 000 doses of the Astra/Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Tajikistan,” Marilyn Josefson, Ambassador of the European Union to Tajikistan said. “This efficient vaccine is delivered through the COVAX Facility, which the European Union and the Member States support with over 2.2 billion euros. Fair and equitable global access to vaccines is key to overcome this pandemic, as no one is safe, until everyone is safe.”
The COVAX Facility is a global initiative to ensure the availability of COVID-19 vaccines to both higher-income and lower-income countries.

“In addition, through a new four-year programme, we will invest €52mn in strengthening of the Health Sector over the next years,” the ambassador said. 

Tajikistan is to receive 624,000 doses of the vaccine by May thanks to COVAX. This first batch of the vaccines will cover the vaccination of around 3% of the Tajik population, primarily via priority groups, such as health care workers, teachers and Tajik citizens over 50-years-old. 

