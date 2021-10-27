Taiwan eyes economic representation in Vilnius by the end of 2021

Taiwan eyes economic representation in Vilnius by the end of 2021
By Linas Jegelevicius in Vilnius October 27, 2021

A high-profile delegation of Taiwanese politicians and businesspeople, including some top-tier Taiwanese policy makers like Taiwan's Minister of National Development Kung Ming-hsin among others, visited Lithuania on October 27.

The visit comes amid a low in relations between Vilnius and Beijing, with the latter vehemently opposing attempts to recognise Taiwan internationally.

Unlike some other Taiwan-friendly nations, Lithuania is set to open Taiwan’s, not Taipei’s representation in Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital.

Lithuania's recent decision to open it drew heavy criticism from the Communist Chinese mainland government.

On the way to Lithuania, the Taiwanese delegation of more than 60 members stopped by the Czech Republic and Slovakia, where they also held important talks. The visit was symbolic of the resurgence of links between the countries and Taiwan, and the downgrading of ties with China, which claims Taiwan as part of its own territory. 

“Lithuania, of course, is first of all interested in Taiwan's investments into the fields of high technology, biotechnology and fintech,” Lithuania’s Economy Minister Ausrinė Armonaite said when meeting the delegation.

Taiwan's Minister of National Development Kung Ming-hsin said in Vilnius that Taiwan should open its economic representation in Vilnius by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Lithuania has set a little bit later date for that – in early 2022, Armonaite says.

"The legal basis for it has been created and it will come into force next year," the minister said.

Armonaite says opening a production facility in Lithuanian for semiconductors that Taiwan is known for is “realistic".

Due to the diplomatic rift between Vilnius and Beijing, China recalled earlier this year its ambassador to Lithuania and ordered Lithuania to do the same, which the Baltic country did.

Lithuanian businessmen say trade volumes with China have slumped significantly due to the diplomatic dispute between Vilnius and Beijing.

On October 27, Lithuanian and Taiwanese representatives signed six memoranda, aimed at bolstering cooperation in the areas of semiconductor, life sciences, biotechnology, laser and satellite technology, crystal research and finance.

Minister Ming-hsin said the delegation plans to hold around 100 business meetings with Lithuanian companies over the next few days.

Lithuanian and Taiwanese universities and research centers on Wednesday, October 27, also signed cooperation agreements.

A memorandum of mutual understanding was signed between Taiwan's National Sun Yat-sen University and three Lithuanian universities, including Vilnius University, Vilnius Gediminas Technical University and Kaunas University of Technology, on the participation in a joint Taiwanese-Lithuanian semiconductor talent and research programme, Lithuania's Ministry of Education, Science and Sport said.

Moreover, a separate memorandum of mutual understanding was signed between the aforementioned Taiwanese university's crystal research center and Lithuania's Center for Physical Sciences and Technology (FTMC).

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Lithuanian hemp growers seek new (legal) high

Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia

wiiw hikes 2021 CEE growth forecast to 5.4%

News

EU gives Moldova €60mn grant to mitigate energy crisis

Moldova has been struggling to pay for gas from alternative sources after Russia's Gazprom cut supplies on October 1.

Tajikistan approves Chinese plan to construct security base near Afghan border

Dushanbe reportedly has also offered to transfer full control of existing, unacknowledged, base to Beijing. Chinese worried Afghanistan situation could benefit separatist East Turkistan Islamic Movement.

Kremlin issues warning after Kyiv uses Turkish drone in eastern Ukraine strike

Bayraktar T2B said to have destroyed Russian-made howitzer in separatist-controlled area. Russia says uses of battlefield technology risks destabilising conflict situation.

Poland moots plans to make its army one of Nato’s largest

Poland plans to more than double the size of its military to at least 250,000 troops, the country’s defence ministry said.

Constitutional Court ruling goes against key Bulgarian political player Petkov ahead of general election

Kiril Petkov, seen as a contender to become Bulgaria’s next prime minister, was found to have broken the law by holding dual citizenship while serving as caretaker minister.

EU gives Moldova €60mn grant to mitigate energy crisis
4 hours ago
Tajikistan approves Chinese plan to construct security base near Afghan border
4 hours ago
Kremlin issues warning after Kyiv uses Turkish drone in eastern Ukraine strike
11 hours ago
Poland moots plans to make its army one of Nato’s largest
18 hours ago
Constitutional Court ruling goes against key Bulgarian political player Petkov ahead of general election
21 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    5 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm
    8 days ago
  3. Balkan Stream countries hope to avoid worst of international gas crisis
    7 days ago
  4. Serbian President Vucic reins in Dodik to calm situation in Bosnia
    3 days ago
  5. Nearly everyone in Iran infected by coronavirus at some point concludes study
    6 days ago
  1. Romania’s hospitals overwhelmed by devastating fourth wave of pandemic
    13 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm
    8 days ago
  3. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    5 days ago
  4. Iran alludes to Baku’s relations with Israel as it defends war games by Azerbaijan border
    28 days ago
  5. Western Balkans falling further behind eastern EU members
    21 days ago

Reports

Dismiss