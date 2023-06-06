Southern Africa has 'enormous' potential for green hydrogen production, study finds

Southern Africa has 'enormous' potential for green hydrogen production, study finds
/ Hyphen Hydrogen Energy
By Thulani Mpofu June 6, 2023

Southern Africa has “enormous” potential for the production of green hydrogen, an emerging energy source that can contribute to the global transition from fossil fuels to renewables, a new study by the H2Atlas-Africa project finds.

The Southern African Science Service Centre for Climate Change and Adaptive Land Management (SASSCAL) said on June 5 that the H2Atlas-Africa project supports climate adaptation and mitigation programmes by providing data that can be used for green energy production, Mining Weekly reports.

SASSCAL is a joint initiative of Angola, Botswana, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Germany, which has collaborated with the Southern African Development Community Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (SACREEE) as a technical implementing partner.

The results of the H2Atlas-Africa project, sponsored by the German government, are presented in the form of an interactive atlas, which shows “locations of interest” in Southern African countries.

The interactive atlas is seen as the first science-based decision support tool for the development of green hydrogen pilot plants, with contributions from 60 scientists, 16 modellers and a 12-member regional technical committee team.

It “provides information on different resources for green hydrogen production. These include ground and surface water resources, land availability, solar and wind renewable energy resources, as well as levelised cost of hydrogen production and other key indicators such as social circumstances policy framework, and export, transport and energy regulations,” Mining Weekly writes.

South Africa estimates that it has the potential to produce 6mn to 13mn tonnes of green hydrogen and derivatives a year by 2050. It needs between 140GW and 300GW in renewable energy for it to be able to produce the fuel.

On May 26, Namibia’s government and Hyphen Hydrogen Energy, whose shareholders include German firm Enertrag, signed a feasibility and implementation agreement for a $10bn green hydrogen project.

National launches of the H2Atlas-Africa are planned in the second half of 2023 on what are regarded as key elements about the potential of regional green hydrogen development for policy makers, investors, researchers and potential funders.

“The atlas which can contribute to the development of national and regional roadmaps and strategies for enabling green hydrogen-based economies in sub-Saharan Africa, is seen as having great relevance for Germany, Africa and the world, with the project results providing information that enterprises can leverage for sustainable development,” writes Mining Weekly.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Egypt’s Al-Sisi urges Ethiopia to accept ‘compromise’ over $5bn GERD dam

Solution to South Africa’s energy crisis 'within our grasp', former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter says

Russia set to soon send fertiliser to Nigeria for free, Lavrov says

News

Egypt’s Al-Sisi urges Ethiopia to accept ‘compromise’ over $5bn GERD dam

Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has once again called on Ethiopia to accept a "compromise" in relation to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) that the Horn of Africa nation is building near the source of the Nile.

EC bans Ukrainian grain imports to Central Europe for another five months, Kyiv bans sugar exports in response

Five EU member states bordering Ukraine will be allowed to keep some of their restrictions on imports of Ukrainian agricultural produce in place until September 15, the European Commission decided on June 5.

Nova Kakhovka dam destroyed, unleashing a tidal wave of flood waters into southern Ukraine

The massive Nova Kakhovka dam has been destroyed in the early hours of June 6, releasing a tidal wave of flood water that quickly swamped towns and villages downstream in southern Ukraine and triggered evacuation orders by local authorities.

US blocks assets of Russia-linked agents involved in conspiracy against Moldova

US sanctions leading members of Russian intelligence-linked “malign influence group” suspected of trying to destabilise Moldova.

Russia’s economy in danger of overheating as war shocks wear off

The Central Bank of Russia is worried that the Russian economy is overheating due to high levels of investment and rising consumption in a very tight labour market, the bank said in its monthly update.

Egypt’s Al-Sisi urges Ethiopia to accept ‘compromise’ over $5bn GERD dam
1 hour ago
EC bans Ukrainian grain imports to Central Europe for another five months, Kyiv bans sugar exports in response
7 hours ago
Nova Kakhovka dam destroyed, unleashing a tidal wave of flood waters into southern Ukraine
7 hours ago
US blocks assets of Russia-linked agents involved in conspiracy against Moldova
8 hours ago
Russia’s economy in danger of overheating as war shocks wear off
8 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    11 days ago
  2. Is Lukashenko dead?
    23 days ago
  3. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    28 days ago
  4. Is the war finally coming home for ordinary Russians?
    6 days ago
  5. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    9 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    23 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    11 days ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    27 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    28 days ago
  5. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    9 days ago

Reports

Dismiss