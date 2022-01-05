Slovenian software firm Better signs contract with five London hospitals

Slovenian software firm Better has signed a three-year contract with five London hospitals that will enable them to use Better’s digital health platform, the company announced on January 5.

This is the second contract the company has signed in the UK. In October last year, Better signed a contract with one of the largest cancer hospitals in Europe, the Christie, located in Manchester.

"We are honored to be part of the healthcare planning in London and to provide healthcare professionals with better functionality to share relevant information," the company said in a Facebook post.

The contract with Better worth €3.7mn could be extended for two years, daily Delo reported.

The transition to the new digital platform will be made by London hospitals and healthcare institutions from the OneLondon system in the coming months.