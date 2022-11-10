Slovenia to quit Energy Charter Treaty as it pursues green transition

By bne IntelliNews November 10, 2022

The Slovenian government adopted an initiative to withdraw from the Energy Charter Treaty at a regular session on November 10. 

Slovenia joins several other EU countries that have withdrawn from the treaty that enables foreign investors to claim compensation when governments introduce policy changes or laws that affect their profitability. 

A government statement said the commitments contained in the treaty are “outdated” and impede its climate goals. 

“After three decades of its existence, the said charter is one of the key obstacles to an effective environmental-climate and responsible energy policy,” the statement said. 

“Over the years, [treaty] began to lose its importance. The enlargement of the EU and further European integration have enabled new, in-depth opportunities for investment cooperation in the field of energy and the provision of legal security for actors in the energy sector. It also developed state aid rules, environmental standards, financial mechanisms, investment law, as well as legislation in the field of competition protection,” it added. 

The initiative will be submitted to Slovenia’s parliament, which will have the final say. 

Slovenia’s government which came to power in May, is headed by Robert Golob, leader of the green-left Freedom Movement

Among the priorities of his government, also backed by the Social Democrats (SD) and the Left, are the green transition and the creation of conditions for a sustainable economic and social model. 

Slovenia follows several other EU members that say they will quit the treaty. Italy has already withdrawn from the treaty, while several other EU members — Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Poland and Spain — plan to do so. 

French President Emmanuel Macron announced in October that France would quit the treaty, saying the move was in line with the Paris Agreement on climate change. 

Environmental NGOs have strongly criticised the treaty. ClientEarth wrote in September that the treaty "hamstrings governments’ ability to make climate policy”, including “when critical action is taken to protect our planet, like coal phase-outs, bans on offshore drilling, or fracking restrictions."

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Exim Bank US offers $3bn financing for Romanian nuclear reactors

Renowned former petrochemicals CEO Konov sells stake in Sibur

Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund to sell 5% stake in national oil company KazMunayGaz

bneGREEN

EU taps Kazakhstan for rare earths, green hydrogen

Kazakhstan is itching to get its lithium out of the ground.

bneGREEN: No fairness but some hope at COP27

COP26 has not delivered so far on the promises made in Glasgow in November 2021, with companies failing to move towards zero emissions pledges and the world as a whole not meeting the targets and aspirations laid down.

bneGREEN: Vestas reins in outlook as inflation and the energy crisis continue

Wind giant Vestas has reduced its financial expectations for the year because of pressures from inflation and the energy crisis that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Wave of PV projects in Romania spurred on by expected CfD scheme

Investors are accumulating portfolios of PV projects in Romania, encouraged by a contracts for difference scheme reportedly planned by the government.

Green energy arm of Israeli BIG Holding announces new projects in Bosnia and Romania

BIG Energia Holdings aims to become a leading renewable energy player in Eastern Europe and the Balkans.

EU taps Kazakhstan for rare earths, green hydrogen
14 hours ago
bneGREEN: No fairness but some hope at COP27
5 days ago
bneGREEN: Vestas reins in outlook as inflation and the energy crisis continue
7 days ago
Wave of PV projects in Romania spurred on by expected CfD scheme
8 days ago
Green energy arm of Israeli BIG Holding announces new projects in Bosnia and Romania
9 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    9 days ago
  2. Serbia’s Ananas E-commerce aims to become Amazon of the Balkans
    3 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    1 month ago
  4. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    21 days ago
  5. Sberbank faces a meltdown from its vast commercial real estate loan book
    6 months ago
  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    9 days ago
  2. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    30 days ago
  3. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    10 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    1 month ago
  5. Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol is a world first
    10 days ago

Reports

Dismiss