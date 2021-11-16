Slovenia launches mass mobilisation of medical staff to fight pandemic

Slovenia launches mass mobilisation of medical staff to fight pandemic
Slovenia’s Health Minister Janez Poklukar addresses a press conference.
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje November 16, 2021

Slovenia’s Health Minister Janez Poklukar said on November 16 that the authorities have launched the largest ever mobilisation of medical staff due to the worsening of COVID-19 situation in the country.

On November 16, 3,763 new infections were reported, which is 419 more than last Tuesday. 

“Currently, the largest mobilisation and movement of staff within the health care system in the history of independent Slovenia is taking place,” said Poklukar and called on all those who are qualified to apply through associations, organisations or COVID hospital coordinators. 

"838 people are being treated in hospitals, of which 568 need oxygen supply, and an additional 236 patients are being treated in intensive care units," Poklukar said.

Hospitals have agreed to expand the capacities in intensive care units to 288 beds.

“With this, we move to the maximum number of treatments we can, so that the standard of treatment is still minimally satisfactory,” the minister stated, adding that hospitals are prioritising their human resources in the treatment of COVID patients and urgent non-COVID patients. 

Poklukar said that there is a shortage of nurses. Among physicians, there is the largest deficit of anaesthesiologists, intensive care specialists, internists, pulmonologists and neurologists. But, as the minister said, any help from a healthcare professional is welcome.

In the first round of reorganisation, about 130 private individuals responded to the calls. There is a huge interest among students and at least 260 high school and university medical students are already working in the system. The military medical unit provided 20 medical workers, and the Red Cross made available 120 medical staff, according to the minister.

Poklukar reiterated his call for vaccination and compliance with all measures.

Paediatrician Denis Bas also pointed out that the situation is extremely serious as paediatric wards have reported an increase in the number of hospitalised children infected with COVID-19.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Sberbank Europe to sell Hungarian unit and four other subsidiaries in CEE region

THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: German traffic light coalition could worsen frictions with CEE

Annual growth of Slovenia’s retail sales speeds up to 17.1% y/y in September

News

Ministry reveals Montenegro massively overspent on motorway project that ramped up country’s debt

Two feasibility studies published by the capital investment ministry indicate Montenegro’s previous government borrowed at least $140mn more than the first priority stretch of the Bar-Boljare motorway should have cost.

Rioting breaks out on Polish-Belarusian border crossing

Migrants stranded between Belarusian servicemen and Poland’s border infrastructure guarded by military and police began rioting on November 16 in what Polish authorities described as an “attack on Poland.”

German regulator Bundesnetzagentur suspends the approval of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, gas prices spike

In a surprise decision, the German Bundesnetzagentur, responsible for awarding the certification that would allow the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, has suspended the process, killing off hopes for an early start to the pipeline's work.

FSUOGM: Sechin warns of energy “super cycle”

Russia’s state-owned Rosneft has followed other oil and gas majors in reporting a surge in profits in the third quarter on the back of higher prices, with its CEO Igor Sechin predicting a “super cycle” in energy markets.

EU slaps Belarus with new sanctions for stoking migration crisis at Poland’s border

A list of people and entities to be hit by asset freezes and travel bans is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks.

Ministry reveals Montenegro massively overspent on motorway project that ramped up country’s debt
1 hour ago
Rioting breaks out on Polish-Belarusian border crossing
7 hours ago
German regulator Bundesnetzagentur suspends the approval of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, gas prices spike
9 hours ago
FSUOGM: Sechin warns of energy “super cycle”
16 hours ago
EU slaps Belarus with new sanctions for stoking migration crisis at Poland’s border
18 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    1 day ago
  2. Russia's population policy action plan to 2025 about to start
    4 days ago
  3. Serbian “sugar king” becomes banking tycoon
    7 days ago
  4. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    25 days ago
  5. Lukashenko threatens to cut gas supplies to Yamal-Europe gas pipeline if EU imposes new sanctions, promises to send refugees dry firewood
    5 days ago
  1. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    25 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm
    27 days ago
  3. Nearly everyone in Iran infected by coronavirus at some point concludes study
    26 days ago
  4. Serbian President Vucic reins in Dodik to calm situation in Bosnia
    22 days ago
  5. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    1 day ago

Reports

Dismiss