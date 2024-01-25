Slovak PM takes softer approach in meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

Slovakia’s leftist populist Prime Minister Robert Fico offered support for EU aid to Ukraine in a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal in Uzhorod, Western Ukraine, on January 24, despite earlier strongly criticising the country and backing Hungarian premier Viktor Orban's stance on the package.

The meeting took place just days after Fico’s aggressive comments against Ukraine caused a backlash among the Slovak opposition and prompted the US embassy to issue a statement in response.

Shmyhal posted a diplomatic message about the meeting, stressing that “the Slovak government will not block the purchase of weapons and equipment by Ukraine from Slovak companies” and that “Slovakia will support the Ukraine Facility programme”.

“Despite all the political challenges, we are developing a policy of “new pragmatism” in our relations,” Shmyhal concluded.

Fico's softer stance may indicate that he will try to balance forging closer ties with Orban's regime along with keeping in the EU's good books. At last month’s European Council summit, Orban was left isolated on opposing aid for Ukraine and over the opening of accession negotiations, as Slovakia backed the EU proposals.

Prior to Fico’s return to power after September's general election, Slovakia had been one of the staunchest military backers of Ukraine despite its relatively small size, and led the way among Nato countries by donating heavy military equipment, including fighter jets.

In his election campaign Fico had pledged "not one more bullet for Ukraine". His new government has refused to make donations of defence equipment to Kyiv, though it is prepared for commercial deals to continue.

Like Orban – Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's last ally in the EU – Fico is also sceptical about the efficacy of sanctions on Russia and has called for peace now.

Just on Tuesday, January 23, Fico said “do you really think there is a war in Kyiv?,” adding “there is an absolutely normal life” in response to a question about why he is meeting Shmyhal in Uzhorod, near the common border Slovak-Ukrainian border, and not Kyiv which came under attack from Russian air strikes on the same day. Western Ukraine and Slovakia used to be part of one country during the 19th-century era of the Austro-Hungarian empire.

Also during a weekend interview with public broadcaster RTVS, Fico said he would “block and veto” Ukraine’s Nato bid and again described Ukraine as a “corrupt country”, despite facing mass demonstrations in Slovakia, with demonstrators calling his cabinet “Fico’s mafia” as it pushes sweeping changes in judiciary and the criminal code that are criticised by the EU.

Moreover, Fico said that “Ukraine is under the absolute influence” of the USA and that it is “not a sovereign independent country”.

The US embassy rejected the allegation that Ukraine is under the US influence in a post on Facebook, which states that “such statements are not worthy of a Nato ally,” adding a quote from US Defence Secretary Loyd Austin from Monday: “Our support of the Ukrainian fight against tyranny brings greater security” for all the Nato countries.

The post adds that “if Putin ever attacks Slovakia, the United States and other Nato allies would stand by the Slovak people and defend them”.

“If Russians took just one metre of Slovak territory, we would never say: “Russia is too strong, let’s give up.” We would never give in to blackmail for the sake of our own interests”, the post also reads.

Following the meeting with Shmyhal, Fico uploaded a video on Facebook in which he stressed he had had a demanding schedule visiting eastern Slovakia before the meeting and holding talks with German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Germany afterwards, where he travelled from Kosice.

Fico said that "great nervousness" caused by the Slovak media "preceded the meeting" with Shmyhal.

“I repeated to Mr prime minister that I don’t believe in a military solution to this conflict and that as a Slav, I am deeply concerned that mutual killing of Slavs is taking place,” Fico also said, adding that “my government will back every one of the peace plans”.

He also reiterated that the “influence of the US on the life in Ukraine is relatively large, which, understandably, Mr prime minister rejects”, and that “Ukraine should be independent and free” but “as a potential Nato member, it would ignite conflicts”.

Fico thanked Shmyhal for the “constructive and friendly atmosphere despite differing views” and repeated, "if I am a member of the government at a time of Ukraine’s Nato membership ratification, then I would block such membership”.