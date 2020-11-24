Slovak biotech company Axon Neuroscience creates antibodies to stop COVID-19 from reproducing

Slovak clinical-stage biotech company Axon Neuroscience has created therapeutic antibodies able to prevent reproduction of the coronavirus (COVID-19), with the efficacy of these antibodies successfully tested in cooperation with the Virology Institute of Slovak Academy of Sciences' Bio-medical Centre, said Michael Matis from Axon Neuroscience to the Slovak News Agency on November 23.

The company has already reported positive pre-clinical results of its vaccine against COVID-19 in September, tested on mice with no adverse side effects. Now, it has launched the process of humanisation, which is a prerequisite for clinical tests.

"While developing a vaccine, we created antibodies that we used to map out the virus's weak spots. Some of them were seen to eliminate the virus completely, thereby showing their therapeutic potential. Their efficacy was proven in several conceptually distinctive tests developed at our facility," said Axon's science director Norbert Zilka, quoted by the news agency.

“We'll focus on the humanisation process as part of the next step, and then we could launch the production process,” Zilka added.