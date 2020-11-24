Slovak biotech company Axon Neuroscience creates antibodies to stop COVID-19 from reproducing

By bne IntelliNews November 24, 2020

Slovak clinical-stage biotech company Axon Neuroscience has created therapeutic antibodies able to prevent reproduction of the coronavirus (COVID-19), with the efficacy of these antibodies successfully tested in cooperation with the Virology Institute of Slovak Academy of Sciences' Bio-medical Centre, said Michael Matis from Axon Neuroscience to the Slovak News Agency on November 23.

The company has already reported positive pre-clinical results of its vaccine against COVID-19 in September, tested on mice with no adverse side effects. Now, it has launched the process of humanisation, which is a prerequisite for clinical tests.

"While developing a vaccine, we created antibodies that we used to map out the virus's weak spots. Some of them were seen to eliminate the virus completely, thereby showing their therapeutic potential. Their efficacy was proven in several conceptually distinctive tests developed at our facility," said Axon's science director Norbert Zilka, quoted by the news agency. 

“We'll focus on the humanisation process as part of the next step, and then we could launch the production process,” Zilka added.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Volkswagen to invest €1bn to create 2,000 new jobs in Slovakia

The Volkswagen plant in Bratislava plans to create 2,000 new jobs via a planned investment of €1bn, said VW Slovakia's personnel director Sebastian Krapoth at a press conference on November 16. ... ... more

State of emergency in Slovakia to be extended to year-end

The Slovak government has decided to extend the state of emergency by 45 days from November 14 until the end of the year, due to the development of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the ... more

Slovakia starts pilot phase of world's first mass testing programme

Slovakia has become the first country in the world to start the pilot stage of mass testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) in two of the most severely affected districts.  A total of 140,945 ... more

Most Read

  1. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    1 day ago
  2. Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
    8 days ago
  3. George Clooney says Hungarian government lied about his connections to Soros
    17 hours ago
  4. STOLYPIN: Hawks in DC risk empowering their counterparts in Moscow
    8 days ago
  5. Kremlin publicly condemns Belarusian police brutality in hint of growing frustration with Lukashenko
    7 days ago
  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    22 days ago
  2. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    1 month ago
  3. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    1 day ago
  4. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    26 days ago
  5. Sofia streets empty as most of Bulgaria put in coronavirus “red zone”
    26 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss