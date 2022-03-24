Serbia prepares to start talks on new Russian gas contract

Serbia prepares to start talks on new Russian gas contract
By bne IntelliNews March 24, 2022

Director of Srbijagas Dusan Bajatovic announced that negotiations with Gazprom on a new long-term gas arrangement for deliveries of Russian gas to Serbia will begin in the next few days, and they should be completed by May 15 at the latest.

Back in November 2021, Serbia agreed to continue buying Russian gas at a price of $270 per 1,000 cubic metres for six months after its long-term contract expired, despite the hike in gas prices on international markets recently. The deal was struck between the presidents of the two countries. 

According to Bajatovic, under the new contract, Russia will deliver 3bn cubic metres of gas per year at a price of $600 to $850 per thousand cubic metres. Currently, Serbia receives 6mn cubic metres per day from Gazprom at the lower rate of $270.

Belgrade resists sanctions pressure 

Serbia has so far resisted calls from EU leaders to join western sanctions on Russia, though it has condemned the invasion of Ukraine. 

President Aleksandar Vucic has long pursued a multi-vector foreign policy, pursuing EU accession while maintaining friendly relations with Russia, China and the US. However, as an EU accession candidate, Serbia has been under heavy pressure to join international sanctions imposed on Russia after its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. This proved to be insufficient, though, for Serbia to turn its back on its old ally. 

Explaining the decision, Vucic said on February 25 that Belgrade will be “guided solely by the protection of its citizens' vital economic and political interests”. 

Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin stressed Serbia’s determination not to impose sanctions on Russia at a meeting with the Russian ambassador in Belgrade, Aleksandar Bocan-Kharchenko on March 22. 

"Serbia, led by Aleksandar Vucic, is an independent and sovereign country that chooses its friends on its own,” Vulin said, according to an interior ministry statement.

Moving away from Russian gas 

Serbia’s talks with Russia are due to start at a time when other governments in the region are looking at ways to move away from dependence on Russian gas imports. However, while calls for an embargo on Russian oil and gas have gained traction in the EU, Germany is resisting the measure.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on March 21 that Bulgaria expects to complete its gas link with Greece by the end of June, aiming to end its energy dependence on Russia. The completion of the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector has been delayed for years by Sofia but Petkov's government is now keen to complete it as soon as possible.

Bajatovic commented on the announcement by Bulgaria that it plans to end imports of Russian gas. In a video published by Tanjug, Bajatovic said that he did not believe that Bulgaria would stop importing Russian gas. Russian gas comes to Serbia through Turkey, which did not impose sanctions on Russia, and then through Bulgaria. He added that he did not see “any interest from Bulgaria, Hungary or Serbia in order for someone to cut off the supply of Russian gas”.

“We also buy gas from Hungary, which comes from Ukraine. We are now buying gas from Ukraine. Therefore, I do not expect something like that to happen, because it is not in the interest of Russia or Europe,” he concluded.

 
 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

COMMENT: The economic rationale for an oil and gas embargo on Putin’s regime

Putin retaliates to Western sanctions by demanding rubles only payment for gas

Can the EU replace Russian gas with North African supplies?

News

Putin retaliates to Western sanctions by demanding rubles only payment for gas

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has announced that “unfriendly” countries will have to pay for gas in Russian rubles and requested that the central bank prepare the necessary conditions for enacting this within seven days.

"Climate Czar" and veteran Russian reformist Chubais said to have flown Russia

Veteran reformer Anatoly Chubais has quit his post of"Climate Czar" and fled the country after criticising Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Poland to expel 45 Russian diplomats for spying

Wave of alleged Russian spies being expelled across Nato countries.

Orban asks EU to disburse RRF grant and loan, citing refugee crisis and sanctions

Hungary was eligible for €7.2bn in funding from the RRF, but Brussels has kept the money back because of corruption concerns. Orban’s government is also now making a U-turn on the €9bn loan component after a pre-election splurge.

Russia breaks off Kuril Island talks with Japan

Russia has broken off talks with Japan over the Kuril Islands, which lie off Japan's northernmost island Hokkaido. Talks have been going on since WWII, but have ground to a halt as relations deteriorate over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Putin retaliates to Western sanctions by demanding rubles only payment for gas
1 hour ago
"Climate Czar" and veteran Russian reformist Chubais said to have flown Russia
15 hours ago
Poland to expel 45 Russian diplomats for spying
15 hours ago
Orban asks EU to disburse RRF grant and loan, citing refugee crisis and sanctions
1 day ago
Russia breaks off Kuril Island talks with Japan
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    11 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Winners and losers from the war in Ukraine (and Russia has already lost, even if it wins)
    7 days ago
  3. Ukraine and Russia appear to be close to agreeing a 15-point peace deal
    7 days ago
  4. Former Ukrainian presidential advisor perfectly predicted Russian invasion in 2019
    8 days ago
  5. 'They don’t know Ukraine': head of peace talks delegation on Kyiv’s 'cautious optimism'
    5 days ago
  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    11 days ago
  2. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    21 days ago
  3. Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    27 days ago
  4. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    13 days ago
  5. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss