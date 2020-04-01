See no virus evil, hear no virus evil, speak no virus evil in Turkmenistan

See no virus evil, hear no virus evil, speak no virus evil in Turkmenistan
Is there more than one wise monkey in Turkmenistan?
By bne IntelIiNews April 1, 2020

Plainclothes agents in Turkmenistan’s capital Ashgabat have reportedly been nabbing people uttering the word “coronavirus” or discussing the pandemic in public.

RFE/RL’s Turkmen Service reported the worrying development in the remote, tightly controlled country, which has an official coronavirus (COVID-19) infection count of zero. 

The word "coronavirus" is also said to have disappeared from newly published state brochures on disease prevention in authoritarian Turkmenistan, which borders Iran, a country that has experienced one of the world’s worst COVID-19 outbreaks. Instead of instructing citizens on ways to prevent the spread of the virus, altered brochures replace the word "coronavirus" with "illness" and "acute respiratory diseases", among other terms.

An anonymous source in Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Health and the medical industry has told independent news website turkmen.news that one Turkmen died after contracting the virus in the ex-Soviet nation’s Lebap Region.

First claim of Central Asia infection

RFE/RL reported earlier in March that at least two Turkmen had tested positive for the virus at a hospital near Ashgabat, citing claims made by anonymous medical sources. The claims actually amounted to the first report of coronavirus infections in Central Asia, of which there are now officially several hundred, mainly in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Turkmen officials have reportedly been enacting some measures against the spread of the virus, such as discouraging public gatherings and circulating the (now altered) flyers warning citizens to stay alert for respiratory infections.

Separately, it emerged on April 1 that Turkmenistan has suspended the movement of freight traffic via its territory due to the pandemic, according to a foreign ministry document posted online by a Kazakh businessman. Reuters on April 1 confirmed the validity of the document with two anonymous diplomatic sources in Turkmenistan.

The document states that freight transport, including transit shipments, is “restricted” for the entirety of April. No exemptions are made.

Turkmenistan had already closed its borders to passenger traffic.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

EBRD reveals CEE/Eurasia economies’ vulnerability to external shocks amid coronavirus crisis

Turkmenistan: Unjust deserts

Fitch cuts oil price outlook for 2020 from 62.5/bbl to $41/bbl on global recession fears

News

Turkey’s Akbank, Ulker secure syndicated loan renewal deals amid sudden economic stop concerns

Analyst warns, meanwhile, that Turkish banks are more vulnerable in pandemic emergency than they were in 2018 lira crisis.

Europe’s biggest city Istanbul running out of time to stop virus surge warns mayor

Ekrem Imamoglu steps up calls for Turkish president Erdogan to announce lockdown. Says he’s anxious “politics” between rival camps are hindering response to pandemic badly needed by metropolis of 16 million.

Albania and Montenegro to suffer huge losses in tourism due to coronavirus warns S&P

Small "Sun, Sea, and Sand" island destinations to be the worst affected by slowdown in global tourism flows this year, followed by Central and Eastern Europe, rating agency says.

Russia, Saudi Arabia agree to slash oil production, Trump claims

Donald Trump said on April 2 that Russia and Saudi Arabia would be cutting their output, instead of continuing with a supply war that could result in hundreds of oil companies going out of business. The Kremlin denied his claim.

Watcom shopping index collapses as Moscow put on lockdown

The Watcom shopping index, which measures foot traffic in Moscow’s largest malls in real time, collapsed at the start of this week, falling by 70.9% year on year after Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin put the Russian capital on strict lockdown.

Turkey’s Akbank, Ulker secure syndicated loan renewal deals amid sudden economic stop concerns
4 hours ago
Europe’s biggest city Istanbul running out of time to stop virus surge warns mayor
3 hours ago
Albania and Montenegro to suffer huge losses in tourism due to coronavirus warns S&P
12 hours ago
Russia, Saudi Arabia agree to slash oil production, Trump claims
5 hours ago
Watcom shopping index collapses as Moscow put on lockdown
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Harvard academic claims coronavirus situation “out of control” in Turkey
    9 days ago
  2. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    11 days ago
  3. Poland “relatively resilient” to COVID-19, Fitch says
    2 days ago
  4. Kazakhstan’s wheat flour export ban amid pandemic opposed by millers as unnecessary hoarding
    6 days ago
  5. Moscow locked down as coronavirus infections in Russia accelerate
    4 days ago
  1. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    11 days ago
  2. Harvard academic claims coronavirus situation “out of control” in Turkey
    9 days ago
  3. Questions grow over Turkey’s “coronavirus free” status
    26 days ago
  4. AFC Capital: Uzbekistan’s golden hedge in a time of coronavirus
    30 days ago
  5. Bulgaria declares state of emergency over coronavirus until April 13
    20 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss