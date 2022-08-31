Sanction-defiant Gazprom to pay $20bn in first ever interim dividend

Sanction-defiant Gazprom to pay $20bn in first ever interim dividend
Gazprom shocked investors by announcing it will pay an extremely generous interim dividend for the first time ever. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews August 31, 2022

Russian natural gas giant Gazprom saw its share price on Moscow Exchange jump by over 30% on August 31 after it announcement will pay interim dividends for the first time ever of RUB1.2 trillion ($19.6bn) for 1H22.

As followed closely by bne IntelliNews, Gazprom and its European gas supplies have been on the frontline of Russia’s economic war with the West since the beginning of the military invasion of Ukraine in February.

As the fallout from Russia’s military campaign spread in 2Q22, a cascade of dividend cancellations from Russia’s largest blue chips followed, with that of gas giant Gazprom hurting local investors the most. The company has been paying a miserable RUB8 per share for years but in the last two years has increased them to a generous 50% of profits on government orders transforming its investment profile and making it an investors’ darling.

The Russian economy has been doing much better than expected under Western sanctions, and corporate profits remained resilient in 2Q22. Despite the sanctions, with gas prices ten times higher than normal Gazprom’s shareholders were anticipating a hansom dividend payout. Europe has spent some $29bn on gas in the first half of this year so Gazprom’s decision to cancel its dividend came as a bitter disappointment.

Gazprom in an apparent display of defiance walked back its previous dividend withdrawal and decided to pay RUB51/share for 1H22 in its first interim payout on record.

“Management’s decision to make Gazprom’s first-ever interim dividend has caught us, and the market, by complete surprise. At RUB51/share (19% dividend yield), the dividend’s size is very significant, almost matching the cancelled 2021 dividend recommendation and easily breaking the all-time record of RUB16.6/share set in 2018,” BCS Global Markets commented.

In BCS GM’s view, this is “easily one of the more positive shareholder events in the company’s history”.

The CFO of Gazprom Famil Sadygov confirmed that the payout will comply with the government-required 50% of adjusted net income under IFRS for state-owned enterprises (SOE), and that the management intends to stick to this dividend policy going forward.

This is reassuring as Gazprom’s 2021 dividend cancellation seemed to defy the Finance Ministry’s 50% payout rule for SOEs. Together with an near-simultaneous imposition of a one-off tax levy on Gazprom, this “severely undermined investor confidence in both the dividend policy and the company’s tax regime”, BCS GM analysts said.

Gazprom's management plans to pay dividends could have been buoyed by record gas prices, according to Kommersant daily. In August the average gas price in Europe was 2.3-fold higher than the average for the first half of the year, promising Gazprom even higher profits.

“Given the situation, we think the decision to pay the company’s first-ever interim dividend now, and to do with a dividend almost perfectly matching “the one that got away” on June 30, is about the best possible way management could have gone about addressing the impairment to Gazprom’s investment case,” BCS GM argues.

However, the analysts note that as the interim dividend almost matched what could be expected from Gazprom for the entire 2022, and, keeping in mind that it still has to pay RUB1.25 trillion “special tax” on 3Q22 results, the final 2022 dividend will likely not be nearly as large as the interim payout. Nevertheless, Gazprom's interim payout could encourage other listed majors to pay dividends. Local investors could reinvest Gazprom's payout back into the equity market, improving its liquidity.

Notably, Gazprom shares started moving up prior to the official announcement of the interim dividend payment, appreciating by 6% on August 30. The Bell cited unnamed sources and Telegram trading channels claiming that this was a result of an "apparent insider trading" ahead of an anticipated jump in share price.

As followed by bne IntelliNews, prior to the military invasion of Ukraine, Russian equity market saw a massive inflow of local investors, but also the gamification of retail trading with makeshift strategies, co-ordination and unverified “inside” information ripe on Telegram channels and other social media.

Now that the foreign investors are gone from Russian equity markets and liquidity is limited, the share of domestic retail investors on Moscow Exchange has soared from 40% to over 70%. In such conditions the Russian equity market is poised to remain volatile and prone to speculation.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkmenistan: The price isn’t right

European gas storage tanks reach 80% full target

Electricity supply crisis in Kosovo worsens after failure of Obiliq TPP unit

News

Head of Czech foreign intelligence agency resigns as government faces vote of confidence

Czech spy chief Petr Mlejnek has resigned over his contacts with an arrested businessman at the centre of a political corruption case.

Poland and Baltic states threaten to impose unilateral ban on Russian tourists

Five EU states demand informal summit agrees measures that would “decisively decrease the flow of Russian citizens into the European Union and the Schengen area”.

European gas storage tanks reach 80% full target

The EU now stands on the brink of reaching its long-stated goal of filling its natural gas storage facilities to 80% of capacity – two months early. The target was considered ambitious but the market has gone its thing.

Hungarian central bank passes 100bp hike, announces measures to reduce excess liquidity

The base rate now stands at its highest level since April 2004 and at 11.75% is the highest in the CEE region.

Zelenskiy tells Russian troops in Kherson to run for their lives as Ukraine mounts major counterattack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Russian soldiers holding the southern city of Kherson to “run for your lives” as Ukraine finally launched a much-anticipated counterattack to retake the first city to fall in the war.

Head of Czech foreign intelligence agency resigns as government faces vote of confidence
3 hours ago
Poland and Baltic states threaten to impose unilateral ban on Russian tourists
10 hours ago
European gas storage tanks reach 80% full target
10 hours ago
Hungarian central bank passes 100bp hike, announces measures to reduce excess liquidity
20 hours ago
Zelenskiy tells Russian troops in Kherson to run for their lives as Ukraine mounts major counterattack
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    10 days ago
  2. Russia’s buying frenzy continues with mooted sale of Siemens' leasing arm
    7 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    23 days ago
  4. Kazakhstan poised for rare earth boom
    8 days ago
  5. Rift opens within Serbian government over position on Russia
    5 days ago
  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    19 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    23 days ago
  3. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    22 days ago
  4. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    14 days ago
  5. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    10 days ago

Reports

Dismiss