Russian e-commerce turnover up 1.5-fold in 1H22

The volume of sales by Russian e-commerce expanded 1.5-fold y/y in the first half of 2022 to RUB2.2 trillion ($36.4bn), the Association of Internet Commerce Companies said on August 11 reports TASS.

"Total online commerce amounted to 2.3 trillion rubles ($38.1bn) (an increase of 43% y/y) — this was the sum spent by Russians on Russian and foreign online platforms. The domestic market accounts for 2.2 trillion [rubles] from this amount, which is 50% more than in the like period of the last year," the association said as cited by the Russian state-owned newswire.

The top five positions in the rating of goods purchased online comprise electronics and household appliances (22% of the total online commerce volume), followed by furniture and home goods (17.7%), apparel and footwear (13.9%), foods (13.5%) and beauty and wellness products (7.5%).

Following the imposition of sanctions and the voluntary withdrawal of hundreds of international brands, Russians have turned to the e-commerce sites to buy now hard-to-find foreign brands. The leading sites, including Wildberries and Ozon, have been setting up parallel imports, sourcing goods from non-participating countries like Turkey, to provide their customers with the international brands.