Russian company to produce “agricultural drones” in Uzbekistan

Russia’s Flyseeagro has said it plans to make drones in Uzbekistan for “agricultural” purposes only. A corresponding agreement was signed with Uzbekistan’s Navoi free economic zone (FEZ).

"These drones are designed for agriculture," the CEO of the FEZ, Khabib Abdullaev, told AFP on November 2.

"It is impossible to use them for military purposes, because the parameters are completely different," he said.

Flyseeagro said it would invest $80mn over a five-year period, allowing it to export to Russia and other foreign markets.

The US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security last week restricted supply of American technologies and goods to 12 companies from Russia and one from Uzbekistan, which it stated “acted contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States.”

These companies were added to the sanctions list for supporting Russia’s aggression in Ukraine through the procurement, development, and proliferation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The list included Mvizion from Uzbekistan, and the Russian firm Hartis DV. These companies are engaged in the supply of electronic components.