Russia’s “Taxi Bill” lets FSB snoop on passengers

Russia’s “Taxi Bill” lets FSB snoop on passengers
Russia's taxi services have flourished on the back of low regulation and high competition. Now economic decline will see more and more unemployed Russians seeking jobs as taxi drivers, and the Russian government is looking to impose curbs.
By Theo Normanton in Moscow March 29, 2022

The Russian Ministry of Transport has proposed a Taxi Bill, which, if passed by Parliament, will impose far-reaching limitations on the ride-hailing segment. Most notably, the bill forces taxi services to provide Russia’s security agency with “automatic remote access” to their information systems and data.

The new bill proposes a range of other curbs on taxi services, including the introduction of a minimum fare, limitations on the number of taxis per region, obliging aggregators to open offices in the regions where they operate, and making self-employed taxi drivers register their job, according to Russian news agency RBC.

Last year, Moscow introduced facial recognition systems in the Metro. The new technology, ostensibly designed to make payment for rides easier, was criticised by many as a pretence enabling the state to track the movement of citizens. Earlier that year, protesters from anti-Kremlin rallies precipitated by the arrest of opposition activist Alexei Navalny were traced and apprehended using similar facial recognition technology.

In addition to the Ministry of Transport, the new bill has been given the green light by the transport watchdog, Finance Ministry, Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Economic Development, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ministry of Justice and Federal Tax Service. It now needs to pass through the Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament.

As sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine take their toll on the economy, it is likely that an increasing number of unemployed Russians will seek work as taxi drivers. Indeed, Russian President Vladimir Putin claims that he too worked as a taxi driver to supplement his income in the 1990s. But Russia’s taxi services have ballooned in the last decade, benefitting from high competition, low fares and an array of cutting-edge ride-hailing apps.

Now, the Russian Ministry of Transport seems keen to introduce more regulation to crack down on the gig economy of taxi services. It is less clear, however, why the FSB, Russia’s notorious intelligence agency, needs access to customer data.

The Ministry of Transport has not yet clarified precisely what information taxi services will be obliged to pass over to the FSB, or why this step has been taken.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia to “drastically reduce” forces around Kyiv in Istanbul peace talks breakthrough

The EBRD is in the process of closing its resident offices in Moscow and Minsk

Rosatom reportedly pulling out of Paks project

News

Russia to “drastically reduce” forces around Kyiv in Istanbul peace talks breakthrough

Russia has decided to "drastically reduce combat operations" around the capital Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv, its deputy defence minister said in a breakthrough during peace talks being held in Istanbul on March 29.

The EBRD is in the process of closing its resident offices in Moscow and Minsk

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is in the process of closing its Resident Offices in Moscow and Minsk, the development bank said in a press release on March 29.

Rosatom reportedly pulling out of Paks project

State-owned Russian energy company could struggle to fulfil delayed nuclear contract because of sanctions over Ukraine war.

G7 refuses Russian demand for its gas to be paid in rubles

The G7 group of industrialised economies has unanimously agreed to refuse Moscow's demand that all gas imports from Russia be paid in rubles, saying that this is a breach of contract.

Putin appears unwilling to compromise

A senior US official has reportedly said that Putin is unwilling to compromise over Ukraine, maintaining his absolutist goals. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, on the other hand, has expressed a willingness to discuss Russian demands.

Russia to “drastically reduce” forces around Kyiv in Istanbul peace talks breakthrough
56 minutes ago
The EBRD is in the process of closing its resident offices in Moscow and Minsk
3 hours ago
Rosatom reportedly pulling out of Paks project
10 hours ago
G7 refuses Russian demand for its gas to be paid in rubles
11 hours ago
Putin appears unwilling to compromise
11 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. G7 refuses Russian demand for its gas to be paid in rubles
    11 hours ago
  2. COMMENT: The economic rationale for an oil and gas embargo on Putin’s regime
    5 days ago
  3. Former Ukrainian presidential advisor perfectly predicted Russian invasion in 2019
    13 days ago
  4. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    17 days ago
  5. Concern Turkey becoming Russia sanctions evasion haven 'growing in Europe'
    4 days ago
  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    17 days ago
  2. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    27 days ago
  3. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    18 days ago
  4. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    21 days ago
  5. Ukraine blows up bridge to Transnistria after Tiraspol reasserts its independence
    22 days ago

Reports

Dismiss