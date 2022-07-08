Russia is a globally significant grain producer, but the dacha garden is still the main source of potatoes

Russia is a globally significant grain producer, but the dacha garden is still the main source of potatoes
Russia is a global grain producing powerhouse, but the vast majority of the country's potatoes are still grown at the dacha. / wiki
By bne IntelliNews July 8, 2022

Russia is a globally significant grain producer and exporter, but the Russian dacha, or summer house, still produces the lion’s share of vegetables and potatoes.

According to the statistics of the UN food and agriculture organization FAO, Russia's share of world wheat production was about 11% in 2020. Russia's share of global wheat exports was 19% and Russia was the world's largest exporter of wheat. In addition, Russia is a globally significant exporter of barley, sunflower oil and sunflower seeds, the Bank of Finland institute for Emerging Economies (BOFIT) reports in its weekly update.

The most important crops in Russia in 2021 were wheat (cultivated area was 36% of the country's total cultivated area), sunflower (12%), perennial fodder grasses (12%) and barley (10%).

Grain production is strongly concentrated in the European part of the country. In 2021, the Central Federal District, the Volga Federal District and the Southern Federal District accounted for approximately 70% of Russia's grain production.

Agricultural companies play a big role in grain production, because in 2021 they cultivated, for example, about 64% of the cultivated area of ​​wheat.

The role of agricultural entrepreneurs is moderately large in several grains, and that of households is small, because in 2021, agricultural entrepreneurs in Russia, for example, cultivated about 36% of the cultivated area of ​​wheat, and households less than 1%.

However, the overwhelming majority of fresh vegetables are growing at the dacha: households produced 76% of potatoes and 63% of vegetables in 2021. Remarkably in 2020 Russia’s potato production surged as during lockdown many Russians chose to sit out the pandemic at the dacha and passed the time by gardening.

Russia plays an important role as a grain exporter, especially in the Middle East and Africa. Based on the UNCTAD report published in March 2022, there are more than 20 countries in Africa whose wheat imports come from Russia for at least 30%.

In Africa, the countries most dependent on Russian wheat imports are Benin (100%), Sudan (around 70%), Rwanda (over 60%), Tanzania (over 60%) and Madagascar (over 60%). In addition, many countries in the Middle East and Africa import a lot of grain from Ukraine.

During the war in Ukraine, Russia has hindered Ukraine's grain exports by blocking the use of Ukraine's Black Sea ports. The Ukrainian authorities estimate at the beginning of June 2022 that Russia has also stolen 500,000 tonnes of grain from Ukraine, the monetary value of which would be 100mn. dollars.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine gradually impacting the economy

Kazakh president orders diversification of oil supply routes after Russia’s CPC suspension order

RADIOACTIVE: Central Europe remains highly exposed to Russian uranium

Features

Karakalpakstan: Dazed, confused and angry after deadly turmoil

Furious locals and police largely agree on what happened during Uzbekistan’s worst bout of unrest in almost 20 years. But there is strong dispute on one crucial point: Who started the violence?

RADIOACTIVE: Central Europe remains highly exposed to Russian uranium

Europe’s nuclear power sector is starting to worry about its fuel stocks as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is calling into question the security of uranium supplies and processing services provided by Russia.

Tougher times ahead for Emerging Europe

With no end to the Ukraine war in sight, spiralling inflation is set to drag down growth across Emerging Europe in the second half of 2022 and into 2023, wiiw’s latest forecasts say.

Ukraine’s banking system puts the worst of the war shock behind it as sector goes back into profit

Ukraine’s banking sector is holding steady in the midst of the war-storm sweeping the country and returned to profit in May after losing money in the first two months of the war, according to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

Mongolia celebrates the return of Naadam

The ancient festival initiated by Ghengis Khan in 1206 and commemorating the “three sports of men” — archery, horseracing and Bökh wrestling — is back after two years of pandemic disruption.

Karakalpakstan: Dazed, confused and angry after deadly turmoil
2 hours ago
RADIOACTIVE: Central Europe remains highly exposed to Russian uranium
6 hours ago
Tougher times ahead for Emerging Europe
16 hours ago
Ukraine’s banking system puts the worst of the war shock behind it as sector goes back into profit
19 hours ago
Mongolia celebrates the return of Naadam
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    7 days ago
  2. As Turkey gets Biden backing for F-16s, Greece steals Erdogan thunder by moving for F-35s
    7 days ago
  3. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    8 days ago
  4. Uzbekistan declares state of emergency in Karakalpakstan over Nukus protests
    5 days ago
  5. CENTRAL ASIA BLOG: Tashkent’s deadly miscalculation in Karakalpakstan
    3 days ago
  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    12 days ago
  2. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    20 days ago
  3. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    8 days ago
  4. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    7 days ago
  5. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss