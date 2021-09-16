Romanian online retailer Elefant reportedly preparing for IPO

Online retailer Elefant.ro, the company that operates the elefant.ro online store, is believed to be preparing for an IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) scheduled for November this year, according to Ziarul Financiar quoting sources familiar with the operation.

The company was set up and is controlled (60.7%) by Moldova’s former prime minister Ion Sturza through Millennium Gold Resources Limited. Axxess Capital private equity fund managed by Horia Manda (through the OLIF investment vehicle registered in the Netherlands), has been a significant shareholder with 29.4% of the capital, since 2016. Catalyst Romania Sca Sicar holds 9.92%, according to Confidas.ro data.

Wood & Company Financial Services, a top 10 intermediary on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), is reportedly preparing the listing.

Financially, the company failed to capitalise on the e-commerce rally prompted by the coronavirus lockdowns, although it is still far from the dire situation faced by Cel.ro, another medium-sized Romanian online store that filed for insolvency this year. Dominated by eMAG.ro, Romania’s e-commerce market lacks other big players, except perhaps for Altex.ro, and this has frequently prompted speculation about the market leader’s dominant market position.

Elefant Online has already issued bonds worth RON7.6mn (€1.5mn) on the BVB that are due to mature on September 27, 2021. The company attached a 9% coupon payable twice a year to its bonds issued in February 2019.

The company reported a modest increase in revenues and deep RON3.79mn losses in January-June this year, compared to the thin RON0.47mn net profit in the same period of the year before, according to a statement filed to BVB.