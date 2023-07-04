Romania warned to curb budget deficit or lose EU funding

Romania warned to curb budget deficit or lose EU funding
Finance Minister Bolos is an advocate of eliminating all exceptions and loopholes in the fiscal system to rein in the deficit.
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest July 4, 2023

The European Commission on June 30 sent Romania a notification requesting the country to curb its budget deficit, or else part of the cohesion funds would be suspended, Minister of Finance Marcel Bolos told the leadership of the National Liberal Party (PNL) on July 3 according to the transcript of the talks published by Digi24.

Romania has been under the Excessive Deficit Procedure since before the COVID-19 crisis, when the budgetary regulations were temporarily suspended, and it is unlikely to meet the 4.4% of GDP deficit this year after the gap exceeded 2.3% of GDP in January-May.

“We received a document from the Commission on Friday [June 30] recommending us to cut the [budget] deficit, otherwise [the Commission] suspends the European funds,” Bolos reportedly said.

Liberal Finance Minister Bolos is an advocate of eliminating all exceptions and loopholes in the fiscal system – a step recommended by all international financial institutions (IFIs) to help achieve fiscal consolidation. 

“The deficit is wide, we can’t keep it under control without eliminating the loopholes,” Bolos reportedly told the PNL leadership on July 3. He previously expressed concerns about the wide January-May deficit. 

Among the first exceptions envisaged by Bolos for elimination were the allowances extended to employees in IT, construction, food processing and agriculture.

Neither the PNL nor its coalition partner the Social Democratic Party (PSD) agree, however, with this scenario proposed by Bolos as a first step for balancing the budget.

The 2023 budget was drafted by Bolos’ predecessor, PSD minister Adrian Caciu and the planned revenues proved to be overly optimistic, which complicates the fiscal consolidation that the Liberals want to achieve.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGreen: Confidence in wind industry rocked by quality problems at turbine maker Siemens Gamesa

Hidroelectrica IPO in Romania heavily oversubscribed

Romania can’t avoid corrective measures as public deficit hits 2.3% of GDP in January-May

News

Zelinskiy calls for Saakashvili's immediate release as former Georgian president's health deteriorates

Imprisoned former president of Georgia appeared terribly emaciated during his first public appearance since February.

High representative annuls separatist laws adopted by Bosnian Serbs

Republika Srpska’s parliament adopted laws stating the Serb entity will not recognise acts by the high representative or state-level constitutional court, in a move towards secession.

Four reportedly arrested over kidnapping of Tajikistan’s Oriyonbank executive

Four detained in Tajikistan over abduction of Shuhrat Ismatulloev after fellow suspect shot two dead at Chisinau airport.

Two other Chinese EV battery makers heading for Hungary, says Szijjarto

Hungary ranks fourth globally in electric vehicle battery production, and with the completion of these investments, the country will be ranked second, foreign minister says.

Serbian anti-violence protesters show new energy in rally targeting TV Pink

Latest 'Serbia against violence' demo demands end to reality shows protesters believe foster a culture of violence.

Zelinskiy calls for Saakashvili's immediate release as former Georgian president's health deteriorates
1 hour ago
High representative annuls separatist laws adopted by Bosnian Serbs
10 hours ago
Four reportedly arrested over kidnapping of Tajikistan’s Oriyonbank executive
19 hours ago
Two other Chinese EV battery makers heading for Hungary, says Szijjarto
1 day ago
Serbian anti-violence protesters show new energy in rally targeting TV Pink
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Ukraine security service arrests Russian sleeper agent connected to Kramatorsk cafe attack
    5 days ago
  2. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  3. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    27 days ago
  4. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    12 days ago
  5. Serbian anti-violence protesters show new energy in rally targeting TV Pink
    1 day ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    18 days ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    12 days ago
  3. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  4. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    27 days ago
  5. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    9 days ago

Reports

Dismiss