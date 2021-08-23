Romania set to increase wheat exports as harvest reaches 14-year high

Romania set to increase wheat exports as harvest reaches 14-year high
By bne IntelliNews August 23, 2021

Romania harvested 11.3mn tonnes of wheat so far this year, with 99% of the crop already harvested, according to data from the agriculture ministry. 

The figure represents a sharp rebound after drought destroyed around 40% of the crop last year, dragging the 2020 harvest down to just 6.4mn tonnes. The previous year, Romania harvested 10.29mn tonnes of wheat. 

The average yield per hectare revived the year to 5.35 tonnes compared to just 2.99 in 2020 as of August 16.

Average production above the national average of 5,346 kg per hectare was achieved in the west of the country in the counties of Satu Mare, Timiș, Bihor, Arad, but also in the counties of Olt, Caraș Severin, Ialomița. Brăila and Botoșani, the ministry said. 

Romania typically consumes between 2.5mn and 3mn tonnes of wheat a year, which would free up around 7.0mn tonnes for export. 

Total barley production in 2021 is at a record level of 1.88mn tonnes and is also the highest since 2007.

The other cereals grown in Romania, which include rye, triticale, barley, oats, millet and buckwheat, also showed good yields, bringing total production of cereals to date to over 15mn tonnes.

Rapeseed recorded the highest average production per hectare (3,022 kg / ha) since 2007 in 2021, due to the varieties used, the application of new technologies and favourable agro-meteorological conditions, the ministry statement said. 

Romania has also benefitted from the Russian decision to impose export taxes on grain after concerns over growing food costs and rising inflation. This has enabled Romania to gain market share in countries like Egypt that usually import large amounts of Russian grain. 

Last week, Egypt’s state grain buyer GASC announced the purchase of 180,000 tonnes of wheat from Romania and Ukraine in an international tender. According to GASC, it will buy 120,000 tonnes of wheat from Romania and a further 60,000 tonnes from Ukraine. 

In July, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) cut its spring wheat production forecasts for Kazakhstan, Russia and the US, due to this year’s hot and dry conditions. 

Wheat prices have been pushed up this year by concerns over food prices and a tighter global supply. Droughts have hit major food producing regions in Eurasia, where Kazakhstan expects its 2021 grain crop to contract by 24% to 15.3mn tonnes. Elsewhere in the region, Iran last week conceded that its wheat harvest this year would be so inadequate that for the first time in five years the country would have to import wheat.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

BRICKS & MORTAR: Swift economic recovery in Romania supported real estate investments

Romanian PM Citu appoints close ally as finance minister

Transylvania-based Fortech to buy Zipper Studios as it embarks on M&A drive

News

VTB accelerates relocation to Frankfurt as UK losses balloon to $213mn

Kremlin-controlled lender VTB has relocated its CEO and chief operating officer from its London investment banking business to Frankfurt in the wake of a strategic business review and as its UK operation’s losses have quadrupled to $212.7mn.

Moldovan MPs slam prosecutors’ failure to recover funds stolen in $1bn bank frauds

Prosecutors told to draw up a new strategy to remove funds siphoned off from three Moldovan banks.

Iran’s Caspian Sea gas find ‘may be so large it could meet a fifth of European gas needs’

Some say field could be “geopolitical gamechanger”. Tehran reportedly working with Russia and China in exploiting resource. Distribution of gas reportedly to be conducted in consultation with Moscow.

Zelenskiy increasingly frustrated with the West as Merkel arrives selling gas and peace deals

Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is a “dangerous geopolitical weapon,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel at a press conference in Kyiv on August 22.

Bulgaria one step away from third general election this year

After Gerb declined to propose a government, President Rumen Radev now has to decide which party will get the third and final mandate before Bulgaria heads to a new snap election.

VTB accelerates relocation to Frankfurt as UK losses balloon to $213mn
2 hours ago
Moldovan MPs slam prosecutors’ failure to recover funds stolen in $1bn bank frauds
3 hours ago
Iran’s Caspian Sea gas find ‘may be so large it could meet a fifth of European gas needs’
11 hours ago
Zelenskiy increasingly frustrated with the West as Merkel arrives selling gas and peace deals
15 hours ago
Bulgaria one step away from third general election this year
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. As Taliban regime takes shape, Central Asia and Iran assess fate of Afghanistan investments
    6 days ago
  2. Can China tap Afghanistan’s lithium treasure?
    4 days ago
  3. US threatens to revoke Russia’s 'market economy' status
    6 days ago
  4. Afghan president reported to have fled with helicopters full of cash amid chaotic scenes at airport
    6 days ago
  5. Bruce Willis is back in Russia in a “deepfake” advertising campaign for mobile phone company Megafon
    5 days ago
  1. Fires engulf parts of North Macedonia due to extremely hot weather
    19 days ago
  2. As Taliban regime takes shape, Central Asia and Iran assess fate of Afghanistan investments
    6 days ago
  3. Georgia’s Western honeymoon – coming to an end?
    18 days ago
  4. Russia temporarily disconnects from the World Wide Web
    1 month ago
  5. Can China tap Afghanistan’s lithium treasure?
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss