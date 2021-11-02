Romania’s PM-designate quits before vote in parliament

By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest November 2, 2021

Nicolae Ciuca, the second prime minister-designate appointed by President Klaus Iohannis after the fall of the government on October 5, has renounced his mandate at the request of the National Liberal Party (PNL) that nominated him.

It was already clear that Ciuca would not gain the backing of MPs in the vote that had been due to take place later this week. 

After receiving his nomination, Ciuca proposed a “broad armistice” among political parties that could back his cabinet until the pressing issues of the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic that has overwhelmed Romanian hospitals and the ongoing energy crisis are resolved. 

However, even members of Ciuca’s own party, the PNL, loyal to its former leader Ludovic Orban had indicated they wouldn’t back him. 

Nor did Ciuca manage to secure the support of the largest party in parliament, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), after he rejected a list of requirements put forward by the PSD. 

As the November 3 vote approached, the PNL’s executive bureau proposed to Nicolae Ciuca to renounce his mandate, PNL president Florin Citu announced on November 1.

Citu — who is also Romania’s acting prime minister — said that the party will make a new nomination for the position of prime minister.

The new prime minister-designate will have a “more flexible mandate”, according to another decision passed by the PNL executive bureau.

Iohannis will now have to resume consultations with the parliamentary parties and make a new nomination. He can dissolve the parliament and call early elections only after two PM-designates are rejected.

In a comment made by the Liberal MP Florin Roman, the “flexibilisation” of the negotiation mandate for the new PM-designate will include negotiations with the rival Social Democratic Party (PSD).

“We [previously] had a decision not to talk with the PSD. Basically, our [new] mandate is more flexible in the sense of having discussions with all democratic parties, except for the radical party AUR, so that we have a government with full powers as soon as possible,” Roman said on a show at Antena 3 TV station.

Reformist Union Save Romania (USR) announced that it still supports the idea of a centre-right government formed with the PNL and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) — the structure of government that existed until the crisis broke out — and that it will propose a clear decision-making mechanism to ensure a stable government and a functioning majority by 2024.

In their turn, the Social Democrats announced that a decision on joining the ruling coalition should be made by the party leadership.

