Romania’s IT sector defies coronacrisis with robust growth in 2Q20

Romania’s IT sector defies coronacrisis with robust growth in 2Q20
By bne IntelliNews September 11, 2020

The value added generated by Romania’s IT&C sector increased by a real 10.4% y/y in Q2, defying the 10.5% GDP contraction.

Romania has a strong IT&C sector with major international companies entering the country, attracted by the skilled workforce and relatively low costs. This has encouraged the development of a homegrown industry too, with successful companies emerging in software as well as niches such as IT hardware and game development. Enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company Uipath, the first Romania-born unicorn, was valued at over $10bn following its latest funding round in July. 

The sector has constantly increased faster than the average GDP over the past decade, but its share in total GDP increased by only 3.3pp from 4.1% in 2Q10 to 7.4% in 2Q20. 

Nearly half of the gain (1.5pp) was, however, achieved over the past year alone, when the sector outperformed other sectors, particularly industry and services to households.

For comparison, the share of industry in GDP contracted by 12.3pp from 31.4% to 19.1% over the same ten-year period. Over the past year alone, the share of industry in total GDP, in value added terms, decreased by 3.3pp. 

The expansion of the country's IT&C becomes more visible when compared to industry: the value added generated by IT&C companies surpassed one third of that generated by industry (mining and quarrying included) in the second quarter this year. This is partly an effect of the subdued industrial activity, though. But the ratio — one to three in Q2 this year — was one to seven, ten years ago. 

Thus, the value-added generated by the IT&C reached RON63.3bn (€13.2bn) in the rolling four quarters ending June 2020, out of a total GDP of RON1.05 trillion over the same period.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Romania’s car production rebounds post-lockdown

Romania remains EU’s laggard by VAT gap

Romania’s exports return to pre-crisis slow deceleration path

Tech

Poland tables draft bill that could chase Huawei off the market

Warsaw wants providers of hardware and software to be vetted for potential influence from non-EU or non-Nato countries. Such requirements would clearly work against China’s Huawei.

Poland’s e-commerce behemoth Allegro expected to announce IPO details next week

The potential IPO could be worth $2.3bn-3bn, which would put Allegro’s valuation around $11bn.

Kazakhstan headhunts Belarusian IT developers, in vain so far

Astana Hub hoping political unrest could tempt some specialists into coming their way.

Ukraine aims to recruit Belarus' IT workers

Ukraine’s Digital Transformation Ministry has opened a special web portal for Belarusian IT specialists who want to move to Ukraine and has hired Denis Aleinikov, who helped set up the famous IT park in Minsk

Skolkovo suspends key grant programmes until next year due to crisis cuts

The Skolkovo Foundation, Russia’s main tech hub with more than 2,400 resident start-ups, announced in the middle of July the temporary suspension of key grant programmes until December 31, 2020, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

Poland tables draft bill that could chase Huawei off the market
17 hours ago
Poland’s e-commerce behemoth Allegro expected to announce IPO details next week
3 days ago
Kazakhstan headhunts Belarusian IT developers, in vain so far
6 days ago
Ukraine aims to recruit Belarus' IT workers
6 days ago
Skolkovo suspends key grant programmes until next year due to crisis cuts
9 days ago

Most Read

  1. Doctors deny Navalny poisoned, but refuse to let him leave
    23 days ago
  2. Lukashenko unleashes the Titushki as the people unmask the OMON
    7 days ago
  3. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    10 days ago
  4. EU under pressure to intervene as Bulgarian protests enter third month
    3 days ago
  5. #UPDATED Maria Kolesnikova and two colleagues go missing
    7 days ago
  1. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    10 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    29 days ago
  3. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    14 days ago
  4. Doctors deny Navalny poisoned, but refuse to let him leave
    23 days ago
  5. MOSCOW BLOG: Will Russia invade Belarus?
    28 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss