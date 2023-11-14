Romania’s inflation eases to 8.1% y/y in October

Romania’s inflation eases to 8.1% y/y in October
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews November 14, 2023

Consumer prices in Romania (chart) increased by 8.1% y/y in October, the statistics office INS announced. Prices rose by 0.57% on average in the month, compared to September.

Compared to the 8.83% y/y inflation in September, the decline was visible in October. Further improvement is expected in November while the central bank projects the yearend inflation at 7.5% y/y. 

Regarding the inflation as of October, food prices increased the most, by 8.7% y/y, while non-food prices advanced by only 6.2% y/y. The fees paid for the services delivered to households (including utilities) increased by as much as 12.2% y/y. The average price of municipal utilities (water, sewerage, municipal solid waste) surged by more than 21% over the past 12 months.

Romania’s central bank, the National Bank of Romania (BNR), has kept the policy rate at 7% since January and BNR governor Mugur Isarescu recently poured water on hopes for rate cuts in the predictable future.

The real policy rate is still negative and inflation is expected to rise during the first quarter of 2024 in response to the fiscal package, Isarescu explained.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ING: Car market full speed ahead in the run up to 2024

Romania’s trade gap shrinks by 26% y/y in Q3, but is still wider than in 2021

Romania risks major fiscal slippage in 2025 after government passes new Pension Law

Data

Russian grain farmers anticipating another record-breaking harvest

Russian grain farmers are anticipating a potentially record-breaking harvest during the current agriculture season of over 150mn tonnes of grain, according to Arkady Zlochevsky, the president of the Russian Grain Union.

Serbia’s annual inflation slows by 1.7 pp to 8.5% in October

Central bank expects a further reduction in global inflationary pressures throughout 2024, contributing to a decrease in domestic inflation rates.

Hungary's inflation back into single-digit territory after 18 months

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged 0.1% lower.

Inflation returns within target band in Moldova after hawkish monetary cycle

Subdued demand, stronger domestic currency and 16% lower regulated prices of utilities help bring down inflation.

Russian inflation rises again to 6.7% in October

The rest of the economy is performing well thanks to the so-called military Keynesianism boost from massive war-spending, leading Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to declare “the worst is over” in September, despite rising inflation.

Russian grain farmers anticipating another record-breaking harvest
50 minutes ago
Serbia’s annual inflation slows by 1.7 pp to 8.5% in October
16 hours ago
Hungary's inflation back into single-digit territory after 18 months
1 day ago
Inflation returns within target band in Moldova after hawkish monetary cycle
1 day ago
Russian inflation rises again to 6.7% in October
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    14 days ago
  2. KYIV BLOG: Beginning of the end of the war in Ukraine?
    7 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: No peace talks for Ukraine, but at least peace thoughts
    4 days ago
  4. Cleaner air is accelerating global warming
    6 days ago
  5. Saudi Arabia hosts kingdom's first Africa summit, to boost ties, promote stability
    1 day ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    14 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    20 days ago
  3. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  5. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    21 days ago

Reports

Dismiss