Romania’s foreign trade returns to pre-crisis rising trend
By bne IntelliNews July 13, 2021

Romania’s trade gap widened by over 20% in January-May compared to the same period in 2019.

The return to normal for Romania means the return to wide trade deficits and the so-called “revenge spending” in the post-crisis period only smooths the return to that unsustainable path.

Romania’s imports recovered faster than exports, May foreign trade data show, and this is consistent with the buoyant private consumption previously reported. Retail sales grew by 7.3% y/y in April (latest data available) driven by a 12% annual advance of non-food retail sales. 

In May, Romania’s exports were still 5% below those in May 2019 despite the misleading 59% y/y advance, and this is still a good performance given the state of the global supply chains.

But imports (+54% y/y) already recovered fully to the levels seen two years ago (-0.3% versus May 2019), before the crisis. This can hardly be seen as a surprise since the non-food retail sales in April (latest data available) were no less than one quarter above the non-food retail sales in April 2019.

Revenge spending is visibly pushing up imports (hence the trade gap) at the expense of both domestic balances (demand-driven inflation) and external balances (the foreign trade gap).

In May, Romania’s exports rose by 59% y/y to €7.73bn. The trade deficit widened by 41% y/y to €1.77bn. More importantly, the trade gap was nearly 20% wider than it was in May 2019.

Inflation wave reaches Moldova’s relatively closed economy

Recovery piles upward pressure on Romanians’ low wages

Romanian workers have abandoned construction sites to return to jobs in Spain, while rural workers are leaving for seasonal jobs abroad, at the same time as local and foreign investors plan to set up new manufacturing facilities.

Belarus foreign exchange reserves fall to $7.4bn as population buy more dollars than they sell in June

Belarus' gold and foreign currency reserves fell by 4.6% to $7,409.3bn as of 1 July 2021 according to the preliminary data, National Bank of the Republic of Belarus said on July 7 as the population bought more dollars than they sold.

Russia’s Economic Ministry upgrades 2021 growth forecast to 3.8% as the economy continues a strong bounce back

Russia’s Economic Development Ministry has upgraded its growth forecast for this year to 3.8% from 2.8%, the ministry said on July 9.

Ukraine gross reserves increase 2% in June to $28.36bn

Ukraine’s gross international reserves increased by $0.52bn, or 1.9%, to $28.36bn to 4.3 months of import cover in June, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) reported on July 6.

