Romania’s central bank cuts monetary policy rate by 25bp to 1.25%

Romania’s central bank cuts monetary policy rate by 25bp to 1.25%
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest January 18, 2021

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) cut the monetary policy rate by 25bp to 1.25% on January 15, in the fourth such move since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic started.

The move, which was announced toward the end of the day, was broadly expected and only surprised the markets because of the timing. There had been indicators of an imminent cut: inflation eased more than expected at the end of 2020, and predictability was enhanced by the quick formation of a new government that is already reflected in the yields on the sovereign debt.

"Developments in the past two months were due to a relatively faster deceleration in core inflation, in a context in which the disinflationary impact of changes in VFE prices was counterbalanced by the influence of higher prices of fuels, tobacco products, and electricity," the central bank said in a statement.

In 2020, BNR cut the monetary policy rate three times, by 25bp each time. The first cut was in March, just before the state of emergency was announced.

Even though economic growth will strengthen through the year, the central bank's appetite for higher rates will remain limited, ING Bank commented.

The BNR suspended its board meetings calendar early last year to achieve more flexibility needed to mitigate the effects of the crisis. It announced a similar approach at the beginning of this year when cancelling its planned January 8 meeting.

The monetary authority could return to a more predictable monetary board calendar given the more stable situation this year, Raiffeisen Bank Romania chief economist Ionut Dumitru suggested.

Prime Minister Florin Citu praised the BNR's decision and interpreted it as a sign of confidence in the government's fiscal policy. He previously announced intentions to attend the monetary board meeting to advocate for such a step.

"With this decision, the central bank confirms the decrease in inflation in the medium and long term. At the same time, this decision is proof that fiscal policy in Romania is no longer a destabilising factor in the economy," said Citu in a message posted on his Facebook page.

Indeed, the government has already taken steps to curb the fiscal slippage seen before the coronavirus crisis by freezing the wages in the budgetary sector as of January.

A final budget for 2021, to provide more visibility on the executive's commitment to sustainable policies, is expected in early February. Separately, the Constitutional Court took a couple of decisions supporting the government's moderate policy. It cleared the decrees deferring the 40% pension hike and the increase of wages in the education system.

At the end of 2020, the headline inflation was 2.06%, below the BNR’s projection.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Let’s tentatively pencil in a date for Turkey’s hot money outflow

OUTLOOK 2021 Armenia

The volume of the Russian National Wealth Fund tops $183.93bn as gold overtakes dollar asset for first time

News

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny arrested on arrival as he returns home

Russian anti-corruption blogger and opposition activist Alexei Navalny was arrested at passport control as he retuned home after spending five months in Germany recovering from a poison attack that immediately sparked an outpouring of commendation.

Slovenia’s opposition files no-confidence motion against Jansa cabinet

Opposition leaders accused the government of failing to deal with the coronavirus pandemic as well as the violation of fundamental principles of the constitutional order and freedom of the media.

Czech Pirates and Mayors approve final coalition agreement for 2021 elections

Opinion polls show grouping could win election and oust Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

The volume of the Russian National Wealth Fund tops $183.93bn as gold overtakes dollar asset for first time

The volume of the Russian National Wealth Fund in December 2020 increased by RUB89bn ($1.21bn) to reach RUB13.546 trillion ($183.93bn) as of January 1 as the share of gold in reserves overtook dollar assets for the first time ever.

Slovenia’s government to release funds to news agency STA after EU pressure

Janez Jansa’s conservative government suspended funding for the news agency in December after accusing it of unfair reporting.

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny arrested on arrival as he returns home
2 hours ago
Slovenia’s opposition files no-confidence motion against Jansa cabinet
1 day ago
Czech Pirates and Mayors approve final coalition agreement for 2021 elections
3 days ago
The volume of the Russian National Wealth Fund tops $183.93bn as gold overtakes dollar asset for first time
3 days ago
Slovenia’s government to release funds to news agency STA after EU pressure
3 days ago

Most Read

  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    8 days ago
  2. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    5 days ago
  3. German state creates foundation to circumvent US sanctions on Nord Stream 2
    9 days ago
  4. BALKAN BLOG: The controversial recipe for building up Albania
    5 days ago
  5. Durov rejects Western funds’ offer to buy 5%-10% of Telegram with $30bn valuation
    3 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    8 days ago
  2. Korea deploys destroyer as Iran seizes tanker and enters war of words with Israel
    12 days ago
  3. The Insider: Kremlin creating pro-Russia party in Belarus.
    20 days ago
  4. Biochemist who fled Hungary in 1985 slated for Nobel Prize nomination for work on COVID vaccine
    1 month ago
  5. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    5 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss