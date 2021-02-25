Romania expects to get €720mn from sale of 5G licenses this year

Revenues generated to the state budget by the sale of the entire 5G frequency spectrum could "easily" exceed RON3.6bn (€720mn), compared to a starting price of RON2.5bn, Eduard Lovin, vice-president of the communication market regulator (ANCOM), estimated in an online conference.
At the beginning of February this year, ANCOM announced, in its Action Plan for 2021, that it will adopt this year a decision on organising the selection procedure for granting the rights to use the radio spectrum available for the implementation of new technologies (5G).
On January 29, 2020, the European Commission (EC) approved a common set of instruments comprising mitigation measures agreed by member states to address the security risks associated with introducing the 5G technology, the fifth generation of mobile networks.
Romanian lawmakers were waiting for the EC's decision so they could amend the national legislation accordingly before the 5G auctions.