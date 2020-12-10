Rio Tinto reports maiden ore reserve at Jadar project in Serbia

Rio Tinto reports maiden ore reserve at Jadar project in Serbia
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia December 10, 2020

British-Australian mining group Rio Tinto reported a maiden ore reserve at its Jadar lithium-borates project in western Serbia on December 10.

Rio Tinto discovered the lithium borate deposit in the Jadar river valley in 2004. The site is estimated to contain 10% of the world's deposits of lithium, which is the primary raw material for production of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs).

Analysts believe the dip in lithium demand in 2019 was a blip caused by slow global EV sales, and demand is pegged to rise rapidly in the coming years. An October report from data and analytics company GlobalData forecasts that with annual production of EVs set to grow from 3.4mn in 2020 to 12.7mn in 2024, and battery production growing from 95.3GWh to 410.5GWh, demand for lithium will to rise from an expected 47.3kt in 2020 to 117.4kt in 2024. This is a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5%. 

In a statement on December 10, Rio Tinto said that the Jadar project has the potential to produce both battery grade lithium carbonate and boric acid.

“The mineral resource comprises 55.2 Mt of indicated resource at 1.68% Li2O and 17.9% B2O3 with an additional 84.1 Mt of inferred resource at 1.84% Li2O and 12.6% B2O3,” the company noted.

It added that the feasibility study, launched in July 2020, should be completed at the end of 2021 and then the company will start the construction works.

The Jadar project includes the development of underground mines and the construction of a plant for the metallurgical and technological processing of concentrates. Expected end products are 99.5%-pure boric acid and lithium carbonate, which to be used in the production of lithium batteries.

The government and Rio Tinto signed a memorandum of understanding in July 2017, after which a joint working group was formed to deal with the implementation of the Jadar project. 

Earlier this year Rio Tinto Energy & Minerals chief executive Bold Baatar commented: “Rio Tinto’s lithium project pipeline is an important part of our vision to pursue opportunities which are part of the transition to a low-carbon future. We look forward to working closely with the government of Serbia over the next eighteen months as we develop and validate our understanding of the project to the point when we can seek a final investment decision by the board of Rio Tinto.”

Rio Tinto has so far invested over $200mn in the project and the start of production is expected to take place in 2023 or 2024.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Serbia to tighten restrictions further as coronavirus cases reach new peaks

Western Balkans plus Ukraine subsidised coal with over €900mn in 2018-2019

Brighter days ahead: The economic bounce back in 2021

News

Poland and Hungary lift their blockade of EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund

Leaders of EU member states reached a deal on the €1.8 trillion budget and COVID-19 recovery fund after Poland and Hungary backed down from their opposition to tying the funds to the rule of law.

Hungary's largest bank merger granted exemption from competition scrutiny

Tie-up of MTB Magyar Takarekszovetkezeti Bank, MKB Bank and state-owned Budapest Bank declared to be of national strategic importance, speeding up the deal and allowing it to avoid scrutiny from competition watchdog.

Erdogan in Baku calls on Armenia to push out PM and join regional cooperation group

Turkish president makes call while in Azerbaijani capital reviewing Victory Day parade following Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Albanian interior minister resigns as police killing sparks violent protests

Demonstrators threw Molotov cocktails and stones and burned down a Christmas tree after a police officer shot dead 25-year-old Klodian Rasha.

‘Lost hope’ on Turkey’s jobs market threatens Erdogan

“A large part of the electorate is experiencing economic problems. Economic policies of the AKP party government appear to have received low marks,” says pollster.

Poland and Hungary lift their blockade of EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund
4 hours ago
Hungary's largest bank merger granted exemption from competition scrutiny
18 hours ago
Erdogan in Baku calls on Armenia to push out PM and join regional cooperation group
22 hours ago
Albanian interior minister resigns as police killing sparks violent protests
16 hours ago
‘Lost hope’ on Turkey’s jobs market threatens Erdogan
17 hours ago

Most Read

  1. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    6 months ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    9 days ago
  3. ING: Russia de-dollarising
    3 days ago
  4. Turkey hits Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok with second round of fines
    6 days ago
  5. The Snapback: Russia and EM markets see massive inflows
    4 days ago
  1. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    17 days ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    9 days ago
  3. Prominent Orban ally who drafted Hungary's new constitution on an iPad retires from politics
    11 days ago
  4. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    6 months ago
  5. Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
    1 month ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss