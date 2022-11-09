Renowned former petrochemicals CEO Konov sells stake in Sibur

Renowned former petrochemicals CEO Konov sells stake in Sibur
/ bne IntelliNews
By Theo Normanton in London November 9, 2022

Dmitry Konov, the former CEO of Russian petrochemicals major Sibur, has told Interfax that he no longer holds his 2.59% stake in the company. After a legendary 15-year tenure, Konov stepped down from his position as CEO in March 2022 following his inclusion on EU and UK sanctions lists.

The news that Konov has sold his stake in Sibur comes after he filed an appeal against European sanctions with the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

In his recent exchange with Interfax, which took place on the sidelines of the ADIPEC conference in Abu Dhabi, Konov said that the European Council had dropped two out of the three criteria which it had used to justify his inclusion on the sanctions list.

Konov claims that he is no longer seen as someone "supporting persons responsible for decisions" on the Ukraine war, nor as someone providing "material assistance to the Russian government” responsible for the war.

However, the EC still considers Konov to be one of the "leading businessmen working in an industry generating significant revenues for the Russian government”.

Konov insists that he doesn’t fit the EU's definition of a "businessperson", because he is not the founder, owner, or majority shareholder of Sibur.

Instead, Konov is a career executive, who made a name for himself by pushing ESG standards and modern disclosure and management practices – a relatively rare move among Russian industrial companies. In 2021, Forbes named Sibur one of Russia’s 30 most eco-friendly companies.

Indeed, Konov’s time as CEO saw Sibur transition from a distressed post-Soviet asset with $2.5bn of debt to a modern manufacturer with a global reach. Sibur had a revenue of nearly $16bn in 2021, up from just $3bn in 2004 before Konov took the helm.

Last year, Konov was preparing Sibur for an IPO which could have seen it valued at upwards of $22bn.

The sanctions against Konov, which were implemented in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, included an asset freeze. The ECJ has not yet announced a verdict on Konov’s appeal against sanctions.

Konov is not the only Russian executive to argue that the sanctions against them are unfounded. Others, including Yandex founder and former CEO Arkady Volozh and Tigran Khudaverdyan, are also understood to be challenging their designations. They argue that there is no evidence to suggest that they are complicit with the system or support the war in Ukraine.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund to sell 5% stake in national oil company KazMunayGaz

IEA warns of major gas supply-demand gap in Europe next year

Czech windfall tax approved for 2023

News

Lithuanian businessman and Lukashenko associate made billions through oil export scheme, according to investigation

Yury Chyzh and his Lithuanian partner Vitold Tomasevskij are reported to have transferred billions of dollars out of Belarus that they had allegedly made thanks to preferential access to cheap petroleum.

Central Asia: Chinese cars race ahead

Sanctions on Russia are helping China expand its market share in the region.

Kosovan opposition leader accuses PM Kurti of breaking relations with US

PM Albin Kurti rejected Washington's appeals to delay the re-registration of Serbian cars, which has led to mass protests and unrest in the Serb-dominated north.

Slovak customs authorities reportedly allowed dual-use exports to Russia

Foreign affairs committee chief says “Slovakia is a security hole”.

Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund to sell 5% stake in national oil company KazMunayGaz

Plans are modest compared to privatisation proposals floated in the past.

Lithuanian businessman and Lukashenko associate made billions through oil export scheme, according to investigation
9 hours ago
Central Asia: Chinese cars race ahead
11 hours ago
Kosovan opposition leader accuses PM Kurti of breaking relations with US
22 hours ago
Slovak customs authorities reportedly allowed dual-use exports to Russia
1 day ago
Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund to sell 5% stake in national oil company KazMunayGaz
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    8 days ago
  2. Serbia’s Ananas E-commerce aims to become Amazon of the Balkans
    1 day ago
  3. Poll shows Putin's popularity took hit in September but remained as high as 77%
    1 month ago
  4. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    1 month ago
  5. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    9 days ago
  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    8 days ago
  2. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    29 days ago
  3. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    1 month ago
  4. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    9 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss