Qatar's Nebras Power plans 1 GW wind plant in Karakalpakstan

Qatar's Nebras Power aims to establish a 1-GW wind farm in Uzbekistan's autonomous republic of Karakalpakstan. The plans were disclosed on October 1 during a Qatar visit by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The Qatari company also intends to create 600 MW of energy storage systems in Tashkent region. Currently, it is engaged in the construction of a 1.6-GW combined-cycle power plant in Syrdarya region. The company is also completing preparations for the construction of a thermal power plant in Surkhandarya.

The Uzbek delegation that accompanied Mirziyoyev on his visit to the Gulf country held negotiations with the director of the Qatar Investment Agency and the head of the central bank of the emirate, Bandar bin Saud al-Thani. The parties discussed attracting investment in the implementation of green projects.

In addition, prospects for investment in the modernisation of Uzbekistan's transport infrastructure, in particular, the construction of modern air terminals, were considered.

The Qatari side, meanwhile, expressed an interest in exchanging experience in the banking sector, including in Islamic banking.

Mirziyoyev also met the executive director of Al Mirqab Capital, Saif ur-Rahman Khan. They discussed cooperation in the fields of hotel infrastructure, logistics and energy.