Putin formally accepts Biden’s summit invitation

Putin formally accepts Biden’s summit invitation
Putin formally accepts Biden’s summit invitation slated to happen in mid-June, possibility in Switzerland
By bne IntelliNews May 25, 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin has formally accepted US President Joe Biden’s invitation to a one-on-one summit, via his representatives during a high level diplomatic meeting in Geneva on May 24, Kommersant reports.  

Russia’s Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev met with the Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Jacob Sullivan in Geneva on May 24 and accepted Biden’s invitation, the White House confirmed in a statement

Patrushev is one of Putin’s closest associates and both have served as the head of the Federal Security Service (FSB)  during their long careers at the top of Russia's political elite.  

The meeting was the second high-level meeting between Russia and the US and followed on from a positive meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his US counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on May 20 in Reykjavik last week.  

The meeting is slated to happen on June 15 or 16 in a “third country, although the exact date and venue have not been decided yet and will be announced later,” reports Kommersant, adding that Switzerland is the current favourite out of the possible locations.  

“The talks were held in a constructive manner and, despite the persisting disagreements, made it possible to better understand each other’s positions,” the White House press service said in a statement. “A wide range of issues of mutual interest were discussed. Priority attention is paid to the topic of strategic stability. Confidence was expressed that mutually acceptable solutions could be worked out in a number of areas."

As emphasised in the message, "the parties agreed that the normalisation of Russian-American relations would not only meet the interests of the two countries, but would also contribute to predictability and stabilisation in the global arena."

The White House added that, in addition to organising the summit, the situation around Belarus was discussed at the talks in Geneva.   

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

MOSCOW BLOG: Russia in May wrap

bneGREEN: Russia’s weather goes crazy

Russian business confidence index rises to zero for the first time in eight years

News

Belarusian opposition journalist Protasevich in detention centre video and confesses to crimes

Belarusian opposition journalists Roman Protasevich appeared on a video released by a pro-government Telegram channel the day after his arrest, where he said he was being well treated and apparently confessed to his crimes.

Tajikistan: Long-struggling banks finally liquidated

All efforts to save Agroinvestbank and Tojiksodirotbank have failed.

bneGREEN: Russia’s weather goes crazy

Russia’s weather has quite frankly gone nuts. There is a heatwave inside the Arctic Circle where the coast is hotter than the beaches of the Mediterranean. And Moscow has just reported its warmest ever May days.

Poland says it will not comply with EU court’s order to stop Turow mine

Poland is in for another major tussle with the EU after the bloc’s top court issued an interim measure to stop lignite mining at the Turow mine near the border with Czechia.

Belarus forces a Ryanair commercial plane to land in Minsk and arrests top opposition Nexta journalist

Belarus scrambled a MiG-29 fighter to force down a Ryanair passenger plane flying over its territory and arrested a passenger, the former editor and co-founder of the opposition Nexta Telegram channel, who now faces the death penalty.

Belarusian opposition journalist Protasevich in detention centre video and confesses to crimes
32 minutes ago
Tajikistan: Long-struggling banks finally liquidated
7 hours ago
bneGREEN: Russia’s weather goes crazy
1 day ago
Poland says it will not comply with EU court’s order to stop Turow mine
1 day ago
Belarus forces a Ryanair commercial plane to land in Minsk and arrests top opposition Nexta journalist
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs
    2 days ago
  2. Experts not convinced by Turkey’s claim “full lockdown” caused steep decline in virus cases
    5 days ago
  3. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    15 days ago
  4. Turkey may be ripe for external debt crisis says Wells Fargo
    7 days ago
  5. Belarus' Lukashenko makes his big announcement, but it wasn't about merging Russia and Belarus
    29 days ago
  1. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    12 days ago
  2. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    20 days ago
  3. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    15 days ago
  4. ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs
    2 days ago
  5. Experts not convinced by Turkey’s claim “full lockdown” caused steep decline in virus cases
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss