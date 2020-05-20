PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats

PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
Wreckage of PS752 outside Tehran.
By bne IntelIiNews May 20, 2020

Ukrainian forensics head Alexander Ruvin from the Kyiv Research Institute of Forensics has suggested from evidence obtained that passengers on Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) flight PS752 were out of their seats before two missiles hit the plane outside Tehran in early January, Glavcom reported.

His interview with the Ukrainian newspaper comes amid heightened tensions between Kyiv and Tehran, which have been edging towards international legal proceedings that would be pursued by Ukraine against the Iranian state. If Ukraine moves ahead with the action, it would mean the release of significantly more information about the airliner tragedy that the Tehran theocracy has endeavoured to keep under wraps.  

“When the plane takes off, all passengers are fastened. It rose to an altitude of 2,000 metres. Until the plane rises to an altitude of 8,000 metres, the announcement that passengers should be fastened, does not turn off. So, everyone had to be fastened.

“And [yet] we saw the corpses of the dead lying on the ground, without seats. To make it clearer to you, I would say that if the people were fastened, they would fall with their seats, as was the case with passengers of [shot-down] flight MH17 [in Ukraine]. And what we saw in Iran means that there was already panic on the plane. There is reason to believe that it was burning inside and through the holes, black smoke came out.”

Ruvin said that after the plane came down the Iranian side immediately went to remove all parts of the aircraft from the crash site while still allowing people in the vicinity to enter the crash grounds. He added that several mobile phones and tablets which belonged to the 176 deceased were taken from the Ukrainian team by the Iranians.

The Ukrainian official stated that the Iranian side repeatedly obfuscated during the investigation and blocked the foreign team from investigating the site.

“We did not find the lower part of the plane, we found only four seats, and the plane had 167 people plus crew,” he noted.

Earlier, on May 18, Ukraine said it would go to the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ) if negotiations with Iran over the incident did not progress satisfactorily.

“If negotiations reach an impasse, then we will be forced to appeal to the international arbitration court, the UN International Court of Justice. This is not only about Ukraine, but about a united front of the states of Canada, Great Britain, Sweden, Afghanistan and Ukraine,” Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yevhen Yenin said, referring to other countries from where other victims of the tragedy came from.

He added that he hoped that Iran would fulfil its international obligations and hand over the black box flight recorders taken from the plane wreckage to enable their decryption.

“So far, Iran has not completed this process. However, a country where such an incident has taken place must ensure the immediate reading of these black boxes or transfer them to a third state," said the official.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Tehran warns US off “piracy” as Iranian fuel tankers head for Venezuela

Bubble jitters grow as data shows €3bn invested in Tehran Stock Exchange in two months

TEHRAN BLOG: Trump frets as Iranian fuel tanker steams to Venezuela

News

Russia's finance ministry places $2.4bn of OFZ bonds, 2020 sales tip over $14bn

Russia's finance ministry continued to place record-high volumes of OFZ bonds on weekly auctions, selling RUB170bn ($2.4bn) worth of federal bonds in three issues at a total demand of over RUB230bn ($3.2bn) this week.

Gulf ally Qatar expands swap line to help Turkey defend lira

Currency falls slightly after news. Markets want to see more. Finance minister remarks “Imports will not be easy” as Ankara moves to boost domestic production. Turkish officials, meanwhile, said to be concerned by possible new rush for dollars.

Borealis pulls out of $6.8bn plan to build petrochemical plant in Kazakhstan

Austrian company cites COVID-19 uncertainties. Move is a blow to Kazakh plans to use vast gas reserves to make more value-added products. Nur-Sultan already struggling with oil price crisis.

Russia’s GDP shrinks by 20% in April, but government maintains a triple surplus

Russia’s economy shrank by a fifth in size in real terms in April, according to preliminary data released by the Ministry of Finance, but at the same time the government has managed to maintain a triple surplus in its external account.

Fitch cuts outlook on three Turkish banks citing Ankara’s weaker FX reserves

Rating agency also downgrades Halkbank from ‘B’ to ‘B+’. Ability of sovereign to support lenders in event of need has declined, it says.

Russia's finance ministry places $2.4bn of OFZ bonds, 2020 sales tip over $14bn
12 hours ago
Gulf ally Qatar expands swap line to help Turkey defend lira
22 hours ago
Borealis pulls out of $6.8bn plan to build petrochemical plant in Kazakhstan
1 day ago
Russia’s GDP shrinks by 20% in April, but government maintains a triple surplus
1 day ago
Fitch cuts outlook on three Turkish banks citing Ankara’s weaker FX reserves
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    1 day ago
  2. Poland’s public radio cancels pop chart list after song critical of Kaczynski flies to number one
    3 days ago
  3. Russian population is moving west
    3 days ago
  4. OPINION: Why the Russian economy will inevitably become green after the COVID-19 epidemic is over
    3 days ago
  5. Gazprom starts designing $20bn gas pipeline to China
    1 day ago
  1. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    1 day ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia caught out by oil plunge
    27 days ago
  3. Almost $1bn worth of damage caused by bursting of Sardoba dam in Uzbekistan
    15 days ago
  4. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    1 month ago
  5. Poland records record number of new COVID-19 cases as government prepares to ease lockdown
    1 month ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss