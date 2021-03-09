Pristina municipality to buy 30 new buses in 2021

The municipality of Kosovo’s capital of Pristina will procure 30 new buses for the city transport system in 2021, the mayor of Pristina Shpend Ahmeti announced on March 8.

The last time the municipality purchased new buses was in 2018 when it extended its bus fleet for urban transport by 21.

"In the first part of this year we will finalise the negotiations for the purchase of 30 new buses of which eight buses will be electric, according to discussions with the [European Bank for Reconstruction and Development] EBRD," Ahmeti said in a Facebook post.

With the purchase, Pristina municipality will fulfill the commitment for the number of publicly owned buses to reach 80.

"Also in April, the engagement of private operators for certain bus lines will start, where the contracts will be long-term, while the investment in the fleet will be also required," Ahmeti added.