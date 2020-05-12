Press freedom watchdog calls on Turkey to revise regulation that ‘threatens financial reporting’

Press freedom watchdog calls on Turkey to revise regulation that ‘threatens financial reporting’
Turkish journalists seen protesting on a human rights day against the jailing of colleagues.
By bne IntelIiNews May 12, 2020

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called on Turkey to revise a financial regulation passed last week that it sees as too broad in scope and containing dangerous ambiguities. The press freedom watchdog wants to ensure that it cannot be used to target media representatives.

On May 7, Turkish authorities—against a backdrop in which officials were scrambling to protect the value of the embattled Turkish lira—ratified a new banking regulation that imposes fines for disseminating information that “would damage the financial system and lead to systemic risks due to the loss of trust in the financial system” or which “keeps the price … [of a] financial instrument at an abnormal or artificial level or that [gives a] false and misleading impression regarding the supply, demand, or price of the same instrument,” according to the text of the regulation, posted in Turkey’s Official Gazette.

Umit Akcay, an economics columnist at news website Gazete Duvar and an associate professor at the Berlin School of Economics and Law, told CPJ via messaging app that the regulation may prompt journalists who cover economic issues to self-censor for fear of being fined.

“Arbitrary nature”

“The ambiguity in Turkey’s new banking regulations, along with the arbitrary nature of deciding what reports may be harmful to the country’s banking system, threaten independent reporting on the country’s economy,” Gulnoza Said, New York-based CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia program coordinator said on May 11. “Turkish authorities should revise the regulations and ensure that journalists covering matters of economics and finance can do so freely and without fear of retaliation.”

Veysel Ok, a lawyer and co-director of the Media and Law Studies Association, a Turkish nongovernmental advocacy group, was cited as telling CPJ via messaging app that while the regulation does not specifically mention journalists, “the regulation has some open-ended terms, therefore we cannot say that journalists would not be affected with a 100% [certainty].”

Last June, Turkish authorities charged two Bloomberg journalists for allegedly undermining the nation’s economy in their reporting, as CPJ documented at the time. The journalists face up to five years in jail if convicted.

CPJ said it emailed the Turkish treasury and finance counsellor at Turkey’s US embassy for comment, but did not receive any reply.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Belarus central bank cuts key rate to 8%

Forex and gold prices skyrocket in Iran

ING: Russia - The curious case of FX interventions

News

Russian diamond sales lose their sparkle as Alrosa's drop 95%

Russian diamond major Alrosa saw its diamond sales plunge 90% month on month and 95% year on year to $15.6mn.

Belarus central bank cuts key rate to 8%

Refinancing rate to be lowered from the current level of 8.75% from May 20.

Forex and gold prices skyrocket in Iran

With government warning of “perilous conditions” for economy, dollar hits strongest rate against rial in 22 months.

Belarus under international fire for crackdown on journalists

OSCE official denounced the detention and imprisonment of journalists, including freelancers, in authoritarian Belarus over the last few days.

Ukraine parliament adopts IMF-demanded banking law

Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has adopted the so-called anti-Kolomoisky bank law in a final reading on May 13 that bans the return of failed banks to their former shareholders and clears the way for Kyiv to sign off on a new IMF deal.

Russian diamond sales lose their sparkle as Alrosa's drop 95%
2 hours ago
Belarus central bank cuts key rate to 8%
4 hours ago
Forex and gold prices skyrocket in Iran
5 hours ago
Belarus under international fire for crackdown on journalists
10 hours ago
Ukraine parliament adopts IMF-demanded banking law
4 hours ago

Most Read

  1. Almost $1bn worth of damage caused by bursting of Sardoba dam in Uzbekistan
    7 days ago
  2. TURKEY INSIGHT: The lira has belly-flopped and London, it is your fault
    6 days ago
  3. Uzbek-born philanthropist Alisher Usmanov donates $15mn to help victims of the Sardoba dam disaster
    6 days ago
  4. IMF cancels Ukraine EFF deal, downgrades it to an SBA due to "unprecedented economic uncertainty"
    6 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    3 months ago
  1. Poland records record number of new COVID-19 cases as government prepares to ease lockdown
    23 days ago
  2. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    1 month ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia caught out by oil plunge
    20 days ago
  4. Lira slides to “red critical” levels as Turkey’s economic nightmare grows
    27 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    3 months ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss