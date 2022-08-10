Poll shows every other Russian supports continuing the war against Ukraine

Poll shows every other Russian supports continuing the war against Ukraine
One out of two Russians support continuing the war in Ukraine, while one out three want peace, according to a new poll. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews August 10, 2022

One out of two (52%) of Russians support continuing the war against Ukraine, whereas one out of three (38%) of respondents were in favour of moving to peace talks with Ukraine, according to a new poll by the Russian Field sociological agency, reports Kommersant.

The authors of the study note that over the period from mid-March to the end of July, the ratio of supporters and opponents of the special operation remained practically unchanged: now 69% of respondents support it, 23% hold the opposite opinion, and another 8% found it difficult or refused to answer.

The survey also showed that 65% of Russians would support a peace treaty with Ukraine if Russian President Vladimir Putin announced it. At the same time, 60% would support a new attack on Kyiv if Putin decided that. 

According to 30% of respondents, the special operation in Ukraine will continue for more than a year, 18% believe that hostilities will end within a year and 20% of respondents hope for their completion within six months. Only 13% of those polled believe hostilities will end within one to three months.

A bit less than two thirds (62%) of Russians are sure that the special operation is "definitely" or "rather" successful, a fifth (19%) hold the opposite opinion, and the same number found it difficult to answer.

In addition, there is an attitude that is rooted in society that “the authorities know better, we are small people” and the “little man” is not very versed in current politics and does not want to become so, the authors of the report said. 

The authors of the study warned that its results may not show the real situation, since there is a fear of talk about the war that has increased among Russians. Calling the conflict a “war” is now illegal in Russia and can earn lengthy jail sentences.

Hungarian inflation surges to 13.7% y/y in July

Worst figure for 25 years weakens forint and piles more more pressure on the central bank to keep putting up rates.

Romania revises inflation outlook upwards on supply-side issues

Inflation expected to reach 13.9% in December as war in Ukraine keeps fuelling supply-side issues in some key commodity markets.

Dollarisation in Turkey smashing records

Despite the authorities’ demand for ‘lira-isation’ few Turks have any real faith in the national currency as inflation runs riot.

Unemployment slightly rose in Czechia in July

At the end of July, 240,706 Czechs were seeking employment. This figure is 9,397 more people than the previous month, translating into a rise of 0.2%.

Moldova’s maize, sunflower crops decimated by drought

Both crops are in high demand given the disruption caused by the war in neighbouring Ukraine to international food markets.

