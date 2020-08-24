Poll indicates same-sex partnerships in Estonia could be in jeopardy

Although Estonia is the only Baltic state to have legitimised co-habitation between two individuals regardless of sex, a whopping 55% of Estonian citizens still support the definition of marriage as a union of a man and a woman, a survey showed.

In the poll, conducted by Norstat Eesti on August 10-17, respondents were asked whether they thought the constitution should be amended so that marriage was formulated as a union between only one woman and one man. Altogether 55% of respondents said "yes" or "rather yes", 35% "rather no" or "no", and 10% said "cannot say". As many as 61% would vote for the constitutional amendment and 39% would vote against if such a constitutional plebiscite is held.

The coalition agreement between the Center Party, EKRE and Isamaa states that during the local government council elections in 2021, a referendum will be held on the proposal to amend the constitution by defining marriage as a union between a man and a woman.