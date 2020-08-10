Polish medical tech start-up Infermedica raises $10mn for AI-enhanced diagnostics

By bne IntelliNews August 10, 2020

Polish medical technology start-up Infermedica raised $10.25mn in a new round of funding, the company said last week.

“With the participation of our existing investors – Karma Ventures, Inovo Venture Partners, and DreamIT Ventures, as well as two great new co-lead investors, the EBRD and Heal Capital, we've just raised $10.25M Series A [funding],” Infermedica said in a statement. The new funding raises Infermedica’s capital to $15mn. 

The funding “will help us grow into the next stage of our evolution focused on developing robust AI-based clinical decision support solutions for both patients and doctors,” the company added.

In five to 10 years, Infermedica wants to develop a chatbot – a “Virtual GP” – that, combined with medical devices, will be used to treat common health problems, significantly improving primary care physicians' everyday work, the company says.

Infermedica was founded in 2012 by Piotr Orzechowski, who also is CEO of the company.

