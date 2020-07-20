Polish industrial production records first expansion since COVID-19 outbreak

Polish industrial production records first expansion since COVID-19 outbreak
By bne IntelliNews July 20, 2020

Poland’s industrial production grew 0.5% y/y in unadjusted terms in June, statistical office GUS reported on June 19. The fall follows a coronavirus (COVID-19) induced decline of -17% y/y in May.

Industrial production growth in June brought a major positive surprise, supported by the positive calendar effect as well as base effect, as the industrial sector contracted in June last year.

“The pace of post-pandemic recovery seems to be stronger than expected,” Erste said in a comment.

“Today’s releases are a reason for optimism suggesting that our [2020] GDP growth forecast that currently stands at -3.7% may see some upside risks. It is likely that the contraction in the second quarter does not have to be in the double digits as initially expected and may land … at around -5% y/y given recent data,” the Austrian bank added.

At around -4%, Poland is expected to withstand the shallowest coronavirus-induced recession in the EU. There is still substantial uncertainty about the depth of the contraction, however, with the National Bank of Poland, forecasting a GDP fall between -4.2% and -7.2% in 2020.

In adjusted terms, industrial production fell 4.9% y/y in June after declining 15.5% y/y in May, GUS data also showed. In monthly unadjusted terms, output grew 13.9% (10.1% m/m in May) in June while also expanding 9.7% m/m (May: 12.2% m/m) upon adjustment.

Broken down by key sectors and in unadjusted terms, output in manufacturing retreated 0.9% y/y in June, compared to a fall of 18.6% y/y the preceding month. 

Output fell 6.5% y/y in the mining and quarrying sector in the sixth month after declining 14.3% y/y in May. In the utility segment, production slid 4.3% y/y after falling 1.6% y/y the preceding month.

Production expanded 8.9% y/y in the water supply and waste management segment versus a decline of 2.6% y/y in April. 

In more detailed terms, production managed expansion in as many as 21 out of 34 branches of manufacturing in annual terms, GUS said. 

Producers of coking coal and refined oil products were hardest hit in June with the segment’s output falling 17.2% y/y. Production also contracted 17% y/y in coal and lignite mining and 15.2% y/y in the automotive segment.

Recovery was clear in the furniture segment, where output jumped 19.3% y/y in June or in the electrical equipment segment with an expansion of 16.9% y/y, GUS noted.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Poland’s online retail giant Allegro reportedly to go public in September

Corona vote gambles pay off for incumbents

European Commission approves merger of Poland’s PKN Orlen with peer Grupa Lotos

Data

Contraction of tourism sector drags down employment in Croatia

The sharpest y/y drop in employment was in the accommodation and food service sector, even though Zagreb has encouraged tourist visits post-lockdown.

Russia's Watcom Shopping Index continues recovery, DIY segment back to pre-crisis

Retail traffic is recovering faster than expected, as DIY retailers in particular benefitted from high demand for home and summer house improvements post-lockdown. Demand is expected to shift to fashion and lifestyle shopping later.

Romania’s industrial output enters recovery mode in May

Industrial production rose by 15.1% m/m in May, partly recovering after the deep 27.9% dive in April.

Kazakhstan hikes cargo transit in H1 despite pandemic

The volume of cargo travelling via Kazakhstan was up by 54% y/y in H1, as the country becomes an important transit zone under China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Romania’s trade gap narrows in May despite weak exports

The foreign trade gap in Romania contracted by 15.6% y/y to €1.25bn in May, but the latest foreign trade numbers don’t bring much optimism.

Contraction of tourism sector drags down employment in Croatia
19 hours ago
Russia's Watcom Shopping Index continues recovery, DIY segment back to pre-crisis
3 days ago
Romania’s industrial output enters recovery mode in May
6 days ago
Kazakhstan hikes cargo transit in H1 despite pandemic
7 days ago
Romania’s trade gap narrows in May despite weak exports
8 days ago

Most Read

  1. Skype co-founder Toivo Annus dies suddenly at the age of 48
    6 days ago
  2. Kosovo tightens measures following spike in coronavirus cases
    8 days ago
  3. Who hacked the website of North Macedonia’s state election commission on election day?
    2 days ago
  4. COVID-19 second wave strikes parts of emerging Europe
    21 days ago
  5. Protests in Bulgaria expand to more cities, get support from US embassy
    7 days ago
  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    21 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    13 days ago
  3. COVID-19 second wave strikes parts of emerging Europe
    21 days ago
  4. Fresh water system in Minsk collapses
    25 days ago
  5. Temperatures in Russia’s Arctic Circle rocketed to over 45C in the coldest town on earth, breaking all previous records on June 19
    27 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss