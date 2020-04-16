Polish CPI growth eases to 4.6% y/y in March as COVID-19 impact remains limited

Polish CPI growth eases to 4.6% y/y in March as COVID-19 impact remains limited
By bne IntelliNews April 16, 2020

Polish CPI expanded 4.6% y/y in March, the annual growth rate easing 0.1pp versus February, the statistical office GUS said in a preliminary estimate on April 15. 

The slowdown in price growth is thus mild and any deflationary impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic will only be clear when the April CPI reading is published next month. 

Fearing inflation could descend below the lower band of the deviation from the 2.5% target, however, Poland’s Monetary Policy Council carried out unprecedented easing in the past weeks, lowering interest rates twice to a new record low of just 0.5%.

Broken down by key segments, prices grew 8% y/y in the most-weighted segment of food and non-alcoholic drinks in March, easing 0.5pp versus February.

Prices in the second most-weighted segment, housing, increased 7.5% y/y in March, adding 0.2pp versus the preceding month. Prices of tobacco and alcohol products expanded 4.3% y/y, adding 0.2pp as well.

CPI growth was impeded to an extent by prices falling 1.4% y/y in the transport segment (after falling 1.4% y/y in February). A dip of 1.7% y/y (-1% y/y in February) in the shoes and clothing segment also held back the headline figure.

In monthly terms, CPI expanded 0.2% in March after growing 0.7% m/m the preceding month.

“The disinflationary impact of the pandemic is likely to be visible in April data,” ING said.

“In the coming months, we expect CPI to slow down further. Fuel prices should take away another 0.5pp-0.6pp from the headline figure. Core prices are a significant risk, depending on the GUS approach to goods and services effectively not currently being traded. If their estimates include very weak demand, CPI could decline substantially in 2Q,” ING added.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ALACO DISPATCHES: Europe struggling to salvage Iran nuclear deal

Lira slides to “red critical” levels as Turkey’s economic nightmare grows

US Iran tensions bring “dangerous” naval encounter in Gulf and new White House blocks on IMF money for Tehran

Data

Russia has zero FDI in 1Q20

Russia received almost zero foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first quarter of this year, down from $10.3bn in the same period a year earlier, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) reported on April 13.

Russia’s gross international reserves have fallen from a high of $581bn in early March to $560.6bn as of March 27

Russia’s gross international reserves have fallen from a high of $581bn in early March to $560.6bn as of March 27 due to the impact of the double whammy of the oil price slump and the stop-shock of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Croatia reports rise in tourist arrivals in February in last burst of growth before coronavirus crisis

Croatia confirmed its first coronavirus case in late February and has since imposed strict social distancing measures and travel restrictions.

Coronavirus starts spreading faster in Eastern Europe, slows in Central, Southeast Europe

While a growing number of countries in Central and Southeast Europe have successfully reined in coronavirus infection rates and are discussing lifting their lockdowns, the spread of the virus has been growing faster in Eastern Europe and Eurasia.

Coronavirus infection rates reined in across much of Central and Southeast Europe

Cautious discussion of lifting restrictions in some countries as strict lockdown measures keep the number of cases in the hundreds or low thousands.

Russia has zero FDI in 1Q20
2 days ago
Russia’s gross international reserves have fallen from a high of $581bn in early March to $560.6bn as of March 27
3 days ago
Croatia reports rise in tourist arrivals in February in last burst of growth before coronavirus crisis
6 days ago
Coronavirus starts spreading faster in Eastern Europe, slows in Central, Southeast Europe
8 days ago
Coronavirus infection rates reined in across much of Central and Southeast Europe
9 days ago

Most Read

  1. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    9 days ago
  2. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    25 days ago
  3. EBRD drops a COVID-19 dambuster on Russian sanctions
    6 days ago
  4. KYIV BLOG: Put Kolomoisky on all the international sanctions lists
    7 days ago
  5. Coronavirus starts spreading faster in Eastern Europe, slows in Central, Southeast Europe
    8 days ago
  1. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    25 days ago
  2. Harvard academic claims coronavirus situation “out of control” in Turkey
    22 days ago
  3. Hungary adopts new measures to curb spread of coronavirus as first death reported
    1 month ago
  4. Underpopulated Croatian region offers €0.13 homes to woo workers
    1 month ago
  5. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    9 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss