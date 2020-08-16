Poland says it will open labour market for Belarusians, offer support to civil society

By bne IntelliNews August 16, 2020

Poland will open its borders and labour market to Belarusians as well as step up support for civil society and independent media after Minsk’s crackdown on people protesting against the rigged election that returned President Alexander Lukashenko to power.

“Security, openness and solidarity are the three pillars of the plan concerning Poland's solidarity with the Belarusian society. Our country will allocate PLN50mn (€11.37mn) for the implementation of the programme in the first year. These will be additional funds on top of those allocated by Poland to other programmes related to Belarus,” Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

In line with the proposal, Poland will support opposition activists persecuted by the Lukashenko regime, launch a scholarship programme for scientists and students expelled from universities, make it easier for Belarusians to travel to Poland and work there, and support independent media and NGOs.

“Our actions will not interfere with our neighbour's internal affairs. We can and should extend a helping hand to Belarusians. We also call on the Belarusian authorities to consider new elections, which must be fair and with the support of international observers,” Morawiecki said.

There are estimated 300,000-1.2mn Poles and people of Polish origin in Belarus. There also is a Belarusian minority in Poland of some 50,000 people.

 
Related Articles

Belarus reports $800mn drop in exports due to crisis over low-quality Russian oil

The exports of Belarusian state-owned oil and petroleum conglomerate Belneftekhim shrank by $800mn in 2019 compared with the previous year due to the recent crisis over poor-quality oil supplies from ... more

Anger in Kyrgyzstan after sentenced ex-PM 'turns up in media reports' as Belarusian company CEO

There is anger among Kyrgyz officials after former Kyrgyz Prime Minister Daniyar Usenov was allegedly shown in Belarusian media reports as a Belarusian state ... more

EEU, Iran sign interim free trade agreement in Astana

The Moscow-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and Iran have signed an interim free trade agreement (FTA), TASS reported on May 17. “The provisional agreement includes an initial list of goods, ... more

