Otto Group’s myToys shuts downs in Russia after 10 years of activity

Otto Group’s myToys shuts downs in Russia after 10 years of activity
Otto Group’s myToys shuts downs in Russia after 10 years of activity
By East West Digital News in Moscow June 21, 2021

myToys, an online retailer of children’s goods owned by Otto Group, ceased its activity earlier this month in Russia after more than 10 years of operations, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

In recent years, myToys.ru was among Russia’s leading e-commerce sites in its category.  However, according to official data cited by Retailer.ru, the site’s net loss jumped from RUB34.8mn (around $540,000) in 2019 to RUB1.5bn in 2020 ($20.7mn), while revenue fell by 24%, from RUB2.4bn ($37mn) to RUB1.8bn ($25mn) at the average exchange rates of 2019 and 2020 respectively.  

With several major online properties, Otto Group once held several top positions on the Russian e-commerce scene. In 2014, however, it shut down two major sites, Otto.ru and Quelle.ru, partly due to the decreasing income of the Russian population and the ruble’s depreciation since 2014.

Now the German group has only one remaining e-commerce site in Russia, Bonprix.ru. At 30th place in Data Insight’s e-commerce ranking, this site generated an estimated RUB13.14bn (around $180mn) in sales revenue in 2020, up 18% year on year.

In a recent interview with New-Retail.ru, Otto Group Russia general manager René Picard reminded how successful the German group had been in the Russian market with its mail catalogues. But this situation “changed radically” as online business progressively out-competed mail ordering.

“This is what we encountered at Otto Group worldwide: we had to switch from print catalogues to e-commerce, which required large investments in IT and logistics. We could not change all the markets at the same time, and it was quite a difficult situation for the Otto Group” suggesting that investing in Russia was not considered to be a priority.

However, “unlike the European market, the Russian e-commerce market is not saturated,” he added: “There is more room for development here than in Western Europe, so we think that both eSolutions [the group’s local B2B fulfilment offer] and Bonprix will grow further.”

Picard said Bonprix.ru still has its marketing team based in Germany. “I think these things work pretty much the same all over the world. But in some cases, there are differences,” he conceded.

Contrasting with Otto Group’s properties, some other Western retailers saw their online sales grow dramatically amid the pandemic. In 2020, Ikea generated almost $566mn in online sales revenues (up 175% from 2019), while its French competitor Leroy Merlin made around $524mn (up 217%), according to Data Insight.

On its side, Auchan has just announced a massive investment plan  at least $277mn – to develop digital services in Russia in the coming years.  

This article first appeared in East-West Digital News (EWDN), a bne IntelliNews partner publication.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

VTB Capital invests $75mn in Russian car-sharing major Delimobil

BestDoctor.ru attracts $26mn from major Russian, Austrian and Swedish investors

Tinkoff offers virtual phone secretary to all Russian mobile phone users

Tech

VTB Capital invests $75mn in Russian car-sharing major Delimobil

VTB Capital, a division of the state bank VTB, is in the process of acquiring a 15% stake in the Delimobil car-sharing service.

BestDoctor.ru attracts $26mn from major Russian, Austrian and Swedish investors

In late May Russian insuretech leader BestDoctor closed a $26mn round with an impressive investor consortium. The money was brought in by Winter Capital, a Moscow-based international fund backed, in particular, by billionaire Vladimir Potanin.

Tinkoff offers virtual phone secretary to all Russian mobile phone users

In early June Tinkoff, the Russian digital banking giant, announced the beta version of its free voice assistant ‘Oleg,’ making it available to all mobile users in Russia.

Russian travel segment is recovering fast from the pandemic

According to Aviasales.ru, Russian travellers booked 15% more tickets through its air ticket online booking platform than in the pre-COVID year of 2019.

Bucharest-listed cybersecurity expert Safetech to finance expansion abroad with new shares

Safetech plans to target the UK and US markets after fundraising.

VTB Capital invests $75mn in Russian car-sharing major Delimobil
8 hours ago
BestDoctor.ru attracts $26mn from major Russian, Austrian and Swedish investors
1 day ago
Tinkoff offers virtual phone secretary to all Russian mobile phone users
1 day ago
Russian travel segment is recovering fast from the pandemic
1 day ago
Bucharest-listed cybersecurity expert Safetech to finance expansion abroad with new shares
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Russia hits herd hostility to vaccines as COVID rages
    6 days ago
  2. Lukashenko pushing illegal Iraqi refugees over the border into Lithuania
    8 days ago
  3. Turkey, China in firing line as Biden holds summit with Nato allies
    6 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Russia’s sanctions soft underbelly: precision machine tools
    8 days ago
  5. THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Surviving on life support – Belarus, sanctions and path-dependency
    7 days ago
  1. ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs
    30 days ago
  2. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    1 month ago
  3. Russia’s gross international reserves tops $600bn for the first time ever
    20 days ago
  4. bneGREEN: Russia’s weather goes crazy
    28 days ago
  5. Experts not convinced by Turkey’s claim “full lockdown” caused steep decline in virus cases
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss