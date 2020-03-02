Ordinary People party trashes incumbent government "mafia" in Slovakia's general election

Ordinary People party trashes incumbent government
Opposition party Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OLaNO) beat incumbent Smer-SD in the election.
By bne IntellIiNews March 2, 2020

The Slovak general election at the weekend produced an upset as the opposition party Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OLaNO) won with a vote share of 24.8%, ousting ruling party Smer-SD which won 18.9%.

The parties that passed the 5% vote share threshold and will also enter parliament were We Are Family with 8.4%, the far-right People's Party Our Slovakia (LSNS) of Marian Kotleba with 8.3%, Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) 5.6% and For the People of former president Andrej Kiska 5.4%.

Liberal coalition Progressive Slovakia-Together with 6.22% has not made it to parliament, coming in short of 926 votes - it did not receive a vote proportion of at least 7% as a coalition of two parties. The Christian Democrats (KDH) gained 4.82%, below the 5% threshold.

“We beat Smer-SD after 12 years. We had two goals: to beat the Smer-SD mafia and to take away voters from Marian Kotleba. It’s clear now that we’ve succeeded,” said OLaNO chair Igor Matovic, the Slovak News Agency quoted.

He stressed that OLaNO is capable of forming the next government and wants to have a constitutional majority in Parliament (at least 90 votes). OLaNO is supposed to start talks on the formation of a new government with potential coalition partners later on Sunday.

Matovic ruled out post-election cooperation with Smer-SD, stressing that he wouldn't negotiate with the mafia. He will more likely form a coalition with opposition parties, with We Are Family of Boris Kollar, SaS and For the People.

“We could do it without Boris Kollar but I want him in the government. We need a constitutional majority in Parliament, it’s essential because we need to cleanse the judiciary. Boris Kollar will be the first one whom I’ll address to take part in this. People demand that we tidy up Slovakia,” said Matovic.

The Prime Minister Petr Pellegrini (Smer-SD) ascribed Smer's relatively poor election results to pressure from the opposition, the media and NGOs. “There was an overall anti-Smer atmosphere,” he stressed. Smer-SD chair Robert Fico has not appeared before journalists during the votes counting.

OLaNO won in 50 out of 79 Slovakia's districts. Smer-SD won in 25 districts, the Hungarian Community Solidarity in three districts and Progressive Slovakia-Together in one.

The highest turnout was seen in Bratislava's Old Town - 78.75%, while the lowest was posted in the district of Revuca (Banska Bystrica region) - 51.34%. The overall turnout in the general election reached 65.8%.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

TURKEY INSIGHT: Erdogan plays refugee card amid “grande spectacle de merde”

Black Monday: Prague Stock Exchange saw the worst fall since mid-2016

Market interventions: the case of the US sanctions on Russia

News

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk quits again

Honcharuk submitted his resignation for a second time after reports surfaced that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is considering appointing businessman and former head of the central bank Serhiy Tigipko to the post.

Kremlin: Turkish planes enter Syria air space at own risk

Statement comes after Damascus closes skies over Idlib following shooting down of two Syrian aircraft by Turkish forces. Refugee crisis sparked by Erdogan on Greek border, meanwhile, mounts.

Bulgaria tightens controls on border with Turkey

Sofia reinforced its borders after reports that hundreds of migrants were heading to Turkey's borders with Greece and Bulgaria.

Ukraine appoints new top management of power generation major Centrenergo, Kolomoisky physically bars them from office

The Ukrainian government has appointed a new top manager for power generation company Centrenergo but protestors reportedly connected to oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky barred their entry to the company's offices.

Main Central, Southeast Europe markets drop as series of coronavirus cases confirmed

Smattering of confirmed cases seen as a precursor to a wider outbreak anticipated in the region in the coming weeks.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk quits again
1 hour ago
Kremlin: Turkish planes enter Syria air space at own risk
7 hours ago
Bulgaria tightens controls on border with Turkey
1 day ago
Ukraine appoints new top management of power generation major Centrenergo, Kolomoisky physically bars them from office
2 days ago
Main Central, Southeast Europe markets drop as series of coronavirus cases confirmed
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    10 days ago
  2. Kremlin: Turkish planes enter Syria air space at own risk
    7 hours ago
  3. Market interventions: the case of the US sanctions on Russia
    5 days ago
  4. Top Iranian officials contract Covid-19 at chilling speed
    5 days ago
  5. Russia’s internet giant Yandex announces growing and more diversified revenues in 2019
    4 days ago
  1. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    14 days ago
  2. Iran exporting million barrels of oil a day tracking firm data indicates
    26 days ago
  3. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    10 days ago
  4. Turkey ‘dicing with lira nightmare part II’
    12 days ago
  5. Romania ready to develop new nuclear reactor without foreign partners
    13 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss