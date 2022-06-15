North Macedonia’s central bank raises key rate by 0.25 pp for the third time

North Macedonia policy rate vs CPI inflation y/y
By bne IntelliNews June 15, 2022

North Macedonia’s central bank has raised its key rate for the third month in row due to the steadily rising inflation. The rate was increased by 0.25 of a percentage point (pp), as in the previous two months, to 2%, it said on June 15.

Before the latest series of increases, the key rate, which is also the rate for central bank (CB) bills, was unchanged at 1.25% since March 10, 2021.

“Based on the latest indicators, it was decided the process of gradual normalisation of the monetary policy to continue in order to maintain the medium-term price stability,” the central bank said in the statement.

In terms of price hikes, in the first five months the inflation averaged 9.1%, which is moderately higher compared to central bank’s projections.

“The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) index in the last two months shows downward corrections in world food prices, but still the military developments in Ukraine, as well as the situation in the supply chains, bring uncertainty about the further movement of inflation,” the central bank said.

Meanwhile, North Macedonia sold MKD6.516bn (€105.6mn) of 28-day CB bills on June 15 with an increased interest rate of 2%, missing the target offer of MKD10bn.

The next auction of CB bills is due to be held in mid-July.

Bulgaria’s inflation hits new record of 15.6% y/y in May

Inflation has been rising for 15 consecutive months but started speeding up recently due to surging energy prices.

Slovak inflation rate hits 22-year high in May

Slovak inflation hit 12.6% in May, up for the sixteenth consecutive month. Monthly growth of consumer prices was 1.6% in May.

Copper prices set to rise as supply lags

Demand for copper is set to increase as the green transition accelerates, but some of the world's biggest copper-producing nations are having supply problems. A Goldman Sachs strategist has warned that the red metal may soon cost $15,000 per tonne.

Polish CPI growth confirmed at 13.9% y/y in May as inflation spreads throughout economy

Polish CPI growth accelerated 1.5pp to 13.9% y/y in May, with analysts now pencilling in 15%-16% y/y peak CPI growth in August or September.

Hungary’s automotive sector sputters in April

Headline industrial output growth slows to 3.1% y/y.

