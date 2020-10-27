North Macedonia, Albania and Serbia to invite Kosovo to join mini-Schengen on October 30

North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said that Kosovo will be invited to join the "mini-Schengen" regional initiative on October 30 when he will meet his Albanian peer Edi Rama and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, media in Tirana reported on October 26.

Kosovo agreed to join the mini-Schengen area, which was created in 2019 between Serbia, Albania and North Macedonia, last month when Serbia and Kosovo signed agreements in Washington on September 4 under the auspices of the US President Donald Trump.

Zaev was cited by Albanian Daily News as saying that the meeting will be focused on improving regional cooperation.

“Our people say that we do not choose our neighbours, but they always come first to help. That is why we expect Kosovo to join the regional initiative, so that its inclusive character is a priority for the region, regardless of open political issues," Zaev was quoted as saying.

The initiative is about taking concrete steps to eliminate obstacles to the free movement of people, goods, services and capital, with the final aim of securing EU membership.