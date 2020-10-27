North Macedonia, Albania and Serbia to invite Kosovo to join mini-Schengen on October 30

By bne IntelliNews October 27, 2020

North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said that Kosovo will be invited to join the "mini-Schengen" regional initiative on October 30 when he will meet his Albanian peer Edi Rama and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, media in Tirana reported on October 26.

Kosovo agreed to join the mini-Schengen area, which was created in 2019 between Serbia, Albania and North Macedonia, last month when Serbia and Kosovo signed agreements in Washington on September 4 under the auspices of the US President Donald Trump.

Zaev was cited by Albanian Daily News as saying that the meeting will be focused on improving regional cooperation.

“Our people say that we do not choose our neighbours, but they always come first to help. That is why we expect Kosovo to join the regional initiative, so that its inclusive character is a priority for the region, regardless of open political issues," Zaev was quoted as saying.

The initiative is about taking concrete steps to eliminate obstacles to the free movement of people, goods, services and capital, with the final aim of securing EU membership.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Albanian PM warns of second lockdown if measures are not respected

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama once again urged people to respect anti-coronavirus measures on October 19, emphasising that otherwise the country will face a second lockdown. The country is ... more

Albanian soccer clubs plan protest after PM turns down request for support

Albanian football teams announced a major protest in front of the PM Edi Rama's office on October 10 after Rama turned down requests for more financial support for the country’s soccer clubs, local ... more

IMF says Albania needs to raise tax revenues to cover increasing costs

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that the Albanian authorities should increase tax revenues to sustain the higher spending needs of the people and the economy. The statement was released ... more

Most Read

  1. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    2 days ago
  2. Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report
    7 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: If Lavrov goes, can we hope for better from Russia’s diminished foreign ministry?
    5 days ago
  4. COLCHIS: Georgia’s Karabakh conundrum
    5 days ago
  5. Bulgarian defence minister threatens to send troops into North Macedonia to dismantle war memorials
    5 days ago
  1. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    2 days ago
  2. Poland tightens restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases
    27 days ago
  3. Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report
    7 days ago
  4. Iran denies allowing passage of weapons into Armenia after video emerges on social media
    28 days ago
  5. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    4 months ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss