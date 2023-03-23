Most Romanian employers plan to hike wages this year

Hiking wages remains on the priority agenda of companies in 2023, according to the latest survey conducted by eJobs Romania.

Six out of 10 companies said they have budgeted salary increases for this year after 73.7% of them also took such a step last year.

Net wages, as of January, were 15% up on average compared to January 2022 – enough to cover the rising consumer price inflation.

CPI inflation is expected to ease to 8-9% y/y by December 2023.

A quarter of survey respondents said wages will not increase by more than 5% this year, while 37.5% scheduled increases between 5% and 10% compared to last year. 20.8% announced increases of 10-20%, and 12.5% say they will be adjusted for inflation.

There is already an alignment in granting these increases; 68.2% of employers said that they will target all employees in the company. 18.2% said that each department manager will decide which employees will receive increased salaries, depending on their performance. 9.1% have budgeted increases, especially for employees in entry-level positions, and 4.5% will direct them to specialists in the company, as a method of retention.

The survey was conducted in February on a sample of 130 employing companies.