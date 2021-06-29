Montenegro aims to become EU member in 2024

Montenegro aims to become EU member in 2024
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia June 29, 2021

Montenegro should not miss the chance to become an EU member in 2024 but this would require significant efforts, Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic said on June 29 at a conference on the ninth anniversary of the start of membership negotiations.

The country is seen as the most advanced of all the Western Balkan states in its EU membership negotiations, but in May, EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said that the country has to advance in the area of rule of law in order to mark progress in its path towards EU membership.

Krivokapic pointed out that 78% of Montenegrins want the country to become an EU member.

“This is the only chance for Montenegro to be different, more orderly and to take the quality of life of citizens to the next level,” Krivokapic said.

He added that he has set 2024 as the year of Montenegro's admission to the EU.

“This can happen only if we all … realise that this is the only path for us,” Krivokapic said.

Montenegro has already opened all chapters in its negotiations for EU membership. However, the country still lacks a track record in improving rule of law. The new government, which took office in December, has pledged to tackle corruption at all levels and had already revealed several cases of alleged misuse of funds and corruption by former public administration, but so far no case has been launched.

Moreover, the ruling coalition has constant disagreements and all reform efforts have been stalled as one of the main members of the ruling coalition – the pro-Russian Democratic Front (DF) – constantly refuses to support the Krivokapic government’s initiatives. Currently, the DF is boycotting the parliament’s sessions after pro-Serbian justice minister Vladimir Leposavic was sacked over his denial of the Srebrenica genocide. Without the support of the DF, the government cannot pass any legislative changes in parliament as it loses its majority.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

YUGOSLAVIA 30 YEARS ON: Scaling back the state

YUGOSLAVIA 30 YEARS ON: Small transition states particularly vulnerable to ‘corrosive capital’

Under half of emerging Europe economies to achieve full recovery in 2021

News

Ukraine launches its land market

After a decade of delays millions of Ukrainians that own 32mn hectares of land will be allowed to sell it for the first time on a newly created land market that goes into effect on July 1.

Fitch upgrades Russian miner Metalloinvest to investment grade ahead of mooted IPO

International ratings agency Fitch has upgraded Russian metallurgy holding Metalloinvest to investment grade on June 29, ahead of the company’s possible IPO.

Murder and arson in Albania’s sunlounger wars

Interior minister promises police reform after four killed in turf wars over Albanian beaches.

Kazakhstan: Russia’s Yandex taxi in court trouble as China’s Didi circles

The situation has arisen because of mischief-making by a so-called patent troll.

Trade dependency keeps Ukraine out of international condemnation of China, Belarus

The cash-strapped government of Ukraine has kept out of the international condemnation and sanctions of China’s treatment of the Uighur and the latest round of sanctions on Belarus because of its trade dependency on both countries.

Ukraine launches its land market
16 hours ago
Fitch upgrades Russian miner Metalloinvest to investment grade ahead of mooted IPO
22 hours ago
Murder and arson in Albania’s sunlounger wars
1 day ago
Kazakhstan: Russia’s Yandex taxi in court trouble as China’s Didi circles
1 day ago
Trade dependency keeps Ukraine out of international condemnation of China, Belarus
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Slovakia’s flying car makes history
    2 days ago
  2. Russian forces oppose the UK Navy’s Freedom of Navigation Operation off Crimea
    5 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia and Europe –friends again?
    7 days ago
  4. Bulgaria keeps veto on launch of EU accession talks with North Macedonia
    8 days ago
  5. INTERVIEW: Kyrylo Shevchenko, governor of the National Bank of Ukraine
    2 days ago
  1. Russia’s gross international reserves tops $600bn for the first time ever
    29 days ago
  2. Belarus' economy will collapse without Russia's help
    27 days ago
  3. Slovakia’s flying car makes history
    2 days ago
  4. Lukashenko pushing illegal Iraqi refugees over the border into Lithuania
    16 days ago
  5. STOLYPIN: The challenges of targeting Minsk and doing more harm than good
    30 days ago

Reports

Dismiss