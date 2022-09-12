Moldova’s inflation hits 34.3% y/y in August

Moldova’s inflation hits 34.3% y/y in August
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews September 12, 2022

Consumer prices increased by only 0.89% in August in Moldova, but annual inflation edged up marginally to 34.3% y/y from 33.6% y/y in July, according to the statistics bureau.

In August, the natural gas price kept rising at a high rate, by 15.2%, resulting in an impressive 4.6 times surge over the past 12 months. Moldovan gas company Moldovagaz is pressing for even higher end-user prices, but the import price should in principle decrease starting October under the contractual formula with Gazprom.

All the other prices (except for a 16% surge in the price of eggs) posted more modest advances and the price of vegetables actually decreased by 5.6% m/m (yet maintaining a massive 87% y/y advance).

National Bank of Moldova (BNM) decided to increase the monetary policy interest rate by 3pp to 21.5%, with the same interest rate corridor of +/-3pp, at its August 4 monetary board meeting. Furthermore, the required reserve ratios will increase in two steps, from 34% to 40% for local currency liabilities and from 39% to 45% for foreign currency liabilities.

Related Content

Turkey takes top spot for most expensive iPhones in the world

ING: Back to the 80s? What soaring inflation, US rate hikes and a stronger dollar mean for EM sovereign debt

Moody’s affirms Montenegro’s B1 rating but warns of growing political risk

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkey takes top spot for most expensive iPhones in the world

ING: Back to the 80s? What soaring inflation, US rate hikes and a stronger dollar mean for EM sovereign debt

Moody’s affirms Montenegro’s B1 rating but warns of growing political risk

Data

North Macedonia’s FX reserves continue to grow in August

Skopje builds up reserves for second month after several months of decline in fx reserves.

Putin gives very upbeat forecast on this year results: no deficit and 2-2.5% GDP contraction

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the most optimistic forecast for this year’s economic performance of any government yet, saying that there will be no budget deficit and that economic contraction will be no more than 2.5% on September 7.

Hungarian inflation jumps to 24-year high in August

Hungary’s annualised CPI accelerated to 15.6% from 13.7% in July.

Hungary’s industry shows resiliency in July

The output of Hungary's industrial sector rose 4.0% y/y in July, picking up from a 1.5% increase in the previous month.

Romania’s unexpected Q2 economic growth driven by services and piling-up inventory

Romania’s GDP increased by 5.3% y/y in Q2, driven by the services sector and a significant increase in inventory.

North Macedonia’s FX reserves continue to grow in August
19 hours ago
Putin gives very upbeat forecast on this year results: no deficit and 2-2.5% GDP contraction
4 days ago
Hungarian inflation jumps to 24-year high in August
4 days ago
Hungary’s industry shows resiliency in July
5 days ago
Romania’s unexpected Q2 economic growth driven by services and piling-up inventory
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    10 hours ago
  2. Russians routed in Ukraine, but is Putin in danger of losing power?
    1 day ago
  3. Eastern EU governments under pressure to act on rising living costs
    5 days ago
  4. Russia’s bleak leaked economic report probably part of budget debate posturing
    5 days ago
  5. S&P cuts Kazakhstan outlook to negative amid fears of Russian hand on oil export tap
    6 days ago
  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    1 month ago
  2. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    26 days ago
  3. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    23 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    1 month ago
  5. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    10 hours ago

Reports

Dismiss