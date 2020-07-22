Moldova’s industry recovers in May

Moldova’s industry recovers in May
The Sudzuker sugar factory in Falesti, Moldova. Food production rose by 13.5% y/y in May.
By bne IntelliNews July 22, 2020

Moldova’s industrial output decreased by 12.5% y/y in May, partly recovering from the 25% contraction seen in the month before.

Moldovan companies received modest public support during the crisis and avoided suspending operations, but this had a negative impact on the epidemiological situation in the country that is now among the harshest in Europe. The industries that lost ground were those where the demand plunged, rather than where production capacity was reduced.

The factories in light industries and those producing electronic and electric parts for European partners (automobile producers mainly) saw the deepest declines and with the most important impact on the overall dynamics. Textile production shrank by 45% y/y with a negative impact of 1.5pp on the industrial output’s annual change. Clothing production was 15% lower than last year, adding another 1.4pp negative contribution. Production of vehicles and trailers plunged by 62% y/y (-4.1pp impact) and that of electronic and electric car parts by 50% y/y or more. Furniture production also halved compared to last year.

The production of beverages also contracted dramatically by -25% y/y, with an impact of 3.1pp on the overall industrial output dynamics in May.

On the upside, food production rose by 13.5% y/y, pushing up the industrial output by 2.7pp. Vegetable oil production particularly soared by 4.5 times (+4.1pp impact). In April, the annual advance was even more impressive: 7.7 times y/y.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Pro-EU opposition in Moldova attempts to overthrow government

Spotify to enter Russia, other emerging Europe markets in new expansion drive

Moldova seeks $550mn from IMF and new €100mn MFA with EU

Data

Polish retail sales reduce fall margin to just 1.3% y/y in June

A larger reduction in shops’ turnover had been expected but it appears that the positive effect of accumulated demand played a role in reducing the fall rate.

Contraction of tourism sector drags down employment in Croatia

The sharpest y/y drop in employment was in the accommodation and food service sector, even though Zagreb has encouraged tourist visits post-lockdown.

Polish industrial production records first expansion since COVID-19 outbreak

Industrial production growth in June brought a major positive surprise, supported by the positive calendar effect as well as the base effect, as the industrial sector contracted in June last year.

Russia's Watcom Shopping Index continues recovery, DIY segment back to pre-crisis

Retail traffic is recovering faster than expected, as DIY retailers in particular benefitted from high demand for home and summer house improvements post-lockdown. Demand is expected to shift to fashion and lifestyle shopping later.

Romania’s industrial output enters recovery mode in May

Industrial production rose by 15.1% m/m in May, partly recovering after the deep 27.9% dive in April.

Polish retail sales reduce fall margin to just 1.3% y/y in June
19 hours ago
Contraction of tourism sector drags down employment in Croatia
1 day ago
Polish industrial production records first expansion since COVID-19 outbreak
1 day ago
Russia's Watcom Shopping Index continues recovery, DIY segment back to pre-crisis
4 days ago
Romania’s industrial output enters recovery mode in May
7 days ago

Most Read

  1. Skype co-founder Toivo Annus dies suddenly at the age of 48
    7 days ago
  2. Who hacked the website of North Macedonia’s state election commission on election day?
    3 days ago
  3. Kosovo tightens measures following spike in coronavirus cases
    9 days ago
  4. Subsidised bank credits to buy physical gold ‘new fashion in Turkey’
    5 days ago
  5. COVID-19 second wave strikes parts of emerging Europe
    22 days ago
  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    22 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    14 days ago
  3. COVID-19 second wave strikes parts of emerging Europe
    22 days ago
  4. Fresh water system in Minsk collapses
    26 days ago
  5. Temperatures in Russia’s Arctic Circle rocketed to over 45C in the coldest town on earth, breaking all previous records on June 19
    28 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss