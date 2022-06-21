Moldova’s industrial production rises by 0.2% y/y in 4M22 despite disappointing April figures

Moldova’s industrial production rises by 0.2% y/y in 4M22 despite disappointing April figures
By bne IntelliNews June 21, 2022

Moldova’s industrial production index posted a 10.3% y/y contraction in April, according to data released by the statistics bureau BNS.

The results for January-April remain positive and it remains to be seen whether the slowdown in April was prompted by the war in Ukraine and the impact on the region’s economies. Moldova's economy had already exceeded pre-crisis levels in 2021.

The manufacturing activity contracted by only 3.9% y/y in April, while the production and supply of utilities (electricity, natural gas) contracted by 49% y/y, detailed data show.

For the first four months of the year, however, the situation is not particularly dramatic, with a positive 0.2% advance of the overall industrial activity and 2.5% increase in the manufacturing sector.

The separate industrial sectors post, however, very diverging results: the manufacturing of rubber and plastic advanced by 21% y/y while the production of electric equipment contracted by 50% y/y in the first four months of the year.

Production of food advanced by 42.6% y/y, as the local industry is gradually substituting imported goods that are becoming more expensive.

Besides the production of beverages (+9.2% y/y) and wood processing (+31% y/y) and paper manufacturing (+18% y/y), there are several other industries posting positive performances for the first four months of the year.

The production of construction materials (+7.2% y/y0 and metallic constructions (+2.8%) are the most relevant.

Clothing production rose 11.1% in the first four months of the year compared to the same period in 2021 and the chemical industry’s output rose by 9.5% y/y.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

'Ukraine belongs to the European family,' declare EU premiers

Macron wants ‘accelerated co-operation’ for Moldova as details of EU ‘political community’ proposal leak

Moldova’s inflation hits 29% y/y in May

Data

Bulgaria posts highest inflation in SEE amongst EU peers

Bulgaria posted the highest level of inflation in southeastern Europe amongst EU members after annual inflation hit 13.4% in May, as the whole world fights to avoid stagflation

Romania’s construction activity up a mere 1% y/y in January-April

Rising cost of construction materials and the inelastic supply of workers are significant deterrents to the sector’s growth.

Ukrainians expect conflict to intensify – RIWI

Fresh data show that Ukrainians expect the fighting to intensify in the coming weeks. Russian internet users also expect the conflict to worsen, although they don't expect the escalation to be as intense as their Ukrainian peers.

Bucharest stock exchange indices fall in 2022 as international uncertainty takes its toll

Most of the Bucharest Stock Exchange indices ended the first five months of 2022 in negative territory, as Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine impacted the Romanian market.

Bulgaria’s inflation hits new record of 15.6% y/y in May

Inflation has been rising for 15 consecutive months but started speeding up recently due to surging energy prices.

Bulgaria posts highest inflation in SEE amongst EU peers
1 hour ago
Romania’s construction activity up a mere 1% y/y in January-April
1 day ago
Ukrainians expect conflict to intensify – RIWI
3 days ago
Bucharest stock exchange indices fall in 2022 as international uncertainty takes its toll
4 days ago
Bulgaria’s inflation hits new record of 15.6% y/y in May
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares the population for a long fight
    3 days ago
  2. Turkey’s despair rating score is worse than war-torn Ukraine’s
    4 days ago
  3. Turkey on verge of total bankruptcy says Erdogan’s former economy czar
    4 days ago
  4. DON: Russia may not be fighting for ground but for a psychological tipping point in the Donbas
    8 days ago
  5. Tokayev tells Russian TV Kazakhstan won’t break Western sanctions
    5 days ago
  1. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    21 days ago
  2. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares the population for a long fight
    3 days ago
  3. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    20 days ago
  4. Turkey’s despair rating score is worse than war-torn Ukraine’s
    4 days ago
  5. DON: Russia may not be fighting for ground but for a psychological tipping point in the Donbas
    8 days ago

Reports

Dismiss