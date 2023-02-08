Moldova’s central bank slashes key rate by 3pp as it anticipates quick disinflation

Moldova’s central bank slashes key rate by 3pp as it anticipates quick disinflation
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews February 8, 2023

The National Bank of Moldova (BNM) slashed by 3pp to 17% the monetary policy rate, announcing expectations for quick disinflation throughout this year and hopes for the annual inflation to enter the target band (5% +/-1.5pp) in the second quarter of 2024.

It is the second rate cut after BNM hiked the key rate at 21.5% in August to fight rampant inflation and will definitely be followed by other similar steps.

The decision on February 7 might have been encouraged by the sharp economic decline seen in H2 last year and by the government’s reliance on the domestic debt market for financing infrastructure investments. The Eurobond option remains remote, certainly not likely this year.

The central bank explained its decision as being aimed to stop the economic decline by encouraging aggregate domestic demand and consumption, among others by activating the monetary transmission mechanism (stimulating lending). Indeed, the financial intermediation measured by the stock of loans per GDP, already very low in Moldova, eased from 22.6% at the end of 2021 to 21.1% one year later.

Moldova’s inflation, 30% year on year as of December, peaked at 34% y/y in August-October last year as the country was adjusting regulated energy prices and was facing high food prices. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

CENUSA: Bringing Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia closer to the EU: a multi-speed progress.

COMMENT: The new Cold War will be different, and not only because of China

INTERVIEW: Helen Rodwell, head of CMS’ corporate practice in CEE

Data

Russia’s industrial output resilient in 2022 on war spending

Russia’s industrial output in 2022 declined by 0.6% year on year in 2022, according to the latest data from state statistics agency RosStat, thanks to heavy spending by the state to put Russia's economy onto a war footing.

Russian budget deficit soars in January, full year deficit could double to over 6% of GDP

The Russian budget started January in its deepest deficit in years, according to the result released by the Ministry of Finance on January 6.

Turkey releases official January inflation at 58%

Istanbul's ENAG inflation research group calculates inflation was 122%.

Kazakh manufacturing PMI signals stable conditions in January

Business confidence jumps to highest level recorded since early 2021. Companies ramp up purchasing activity on expectations.

Downturn mood eases in Polish manufacturing as PMI grows to 47.5 points in January

PMI hits highest reading for eight months but is still below 50 threshold.

Russia’s industrial output resilient in 2022 on war spending
23 hours ago
Russian budget deficit soars in January, full year deficit could double to over 6% of GDP
1 day ago
Turkey releases official January inflation at 58%
3 days ago
Kazakh manufacturing PMI signals stable conditions in January
6 days ago
Downturn mood eases in Polish manufacturing as PMI grows to 47.5 points in January
6 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    28 days ago
  2. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    1 month ago
  3. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    1 month ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    1 month ago
  5. Russian foreign minister speaks of Moldova as the “next Ukraine”
    5 days ago
  1. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    13 days ago
  2. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    16 days ago
  3. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    28 days ago
  4. Ukraine spiralling towards default, according to Fitch
    15 days ago
  5. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss